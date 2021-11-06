Terre Haute North delivered a strong defensive performance Saturday afternoon in its 2021-22 girls high school basketball season opener at Evansville Central.
The Patriots' offense was characterized more by volume than efficiency, but it was more than good enough for a relaxing 57-40 victory — that wasn't really that close — in the first game for new coach Nathan Dillion.
"I'm glad it's over, get that first victory out of the way," Dillion said afterward. "We expect to be the best team on the floor every night, and we did that today. I thought the girls played hard at both ends; the defensive effort was spectacular."
Through three quarters, North's defense helped force more turnovers than the host Bears managed in shots. Evansville Central got the first basket of the third quarter — cutting North's lead to 28-13 — and then didn't get another shot off until late in the quarter, which included 10 Central turnovers.
With that kind of statistic, the game wasn't close for very long. With North leading 5-4, the Patriots went on a 9-0 run as Halie Gilbert sank a 3-pointer, Zoe Stewart got back-to-back baskets and Preslee Michael scored on a feed from A.J. Campbell.
The lead grew to 28-8 late in the second quarter, and by this time the Patriots were doing their relaxing on offense. But despite hitting just 4 of 16 shots in both the third and fourth periods, the lead kept growing as the steals kept coming.
Patriot reserves played a lot of the fourth quarter, in which the defense wasn't quite as good but the shooting actually got better.
And those four players involved in that first-quarter rally, North's four returning starters? They all picked up where they left off a year ago, with Gilbert scoring 16 points, Stewart 14 (nine in the first quarter) and Campbell 12, while Michael had nine points and led North in assists and rebounds.
"It got sloppy at the end," Dillion said after the game, during which his team once had a 41-13 lead. "We wanted to get the younger girls some experience."
North's physical defensive play also resulted in 24 fouls. "Some of those we've got to clean up," Dillion said. "We had a couple [fouls committed] 94 feet from the basket."
Dillion came to North after serving as an assistant coach at Terre Haute South, so Friday night's home opener against Avon has special meaning for him.
"[Former South coach] Will Staal [now at Avon] returns to Terre Haute," Dillion said. "He was my mentor, and I'll be excited to see him."
TERRE HAUTE NORTH (57) — Campbell 5-13 2-4 12, Harmon 0-1 0-0 0, Gilbert 7-14 0-0 16, Stewart 5-15 2-3 14, Michael 4-14 1-1 9, Jensen 0-2 0-0 0, Gore 0-0 0-0 0, Hayes 0-0 0-0 0, McCoy 1-2 0-0 2, Strange 1-1 1-4 3, Benton 0-0 1-2 1. Totals 23-62 FG, 7-14 FT, 57 TP.
EVANSVILLE CENTRAL (40) — White 1-7 4-7 6, Johnson 4-8 1-5 10, McAlister 2-5 1-4 5, Steers 2-8 0-2 5, Vallee 0-1 4-6 4, Dockery 0-0 0-0 0, Kelley 1-2 3-4 5, Skelton 1-4 2-2 5, Wainman 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 11-36 FG, 15-30 FT, 40 TP.
Terre Haute North=18=10=13=16=—=57
Evansville Central=5=6=7=22=—=40
3-point shooting — THN 4-18 (Gilbert 2-5, Stewart 2-6, Michael 0-7), EC 3-9 (Johnson 1-1, Skelton 1-2, Steers 1-5, White 0-1). Total fouls — THN 24, EC 18. Fouled out — Stewart, Johnson, McAlister. Turnovers — THN 20, EC 28. Rebounds — THN 46 (Michael 9, Campbell 6, Harmon 6, Gilbert 6, Stewart 3, Gore 3, McCoy 2, Benton 2, Jensen, Team 8), EC 40 (Johnson 11). Assists — THN 13 (Michael 5, Campbell 4, Harmon 2, Stewart 2), EC 4 (White, Steers, Vallee, Kelley). Steals — THN 13 (Campbell 4, Gilbert 3, Michael 3, Harmon 2, Stewart), EC 8 (White 2, Steers 2, Vallee 2). Blocks — THN 4 (Gilbert 2, Michael, Jensen), EC 3 (Johnson 2).
JV — Evansville Central 36 (Daviauna Goodman 10), Terre Haute North 28 (Emma Martin 10).
Next — Terre Haute North (1-0) hosts Avon on Friday. Evansville Central (0-1) hosts Mt. Vernon (Posey) on Tuesday.
