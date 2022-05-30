As the high school baseball teams from Terre Haute North and Terre Haute South entered postseason play, there were a lot of reasons why both teams were hovering near the .500 mark — a dropoff from a promising start for the Braves, a season-long back-and-forth for the Patriots.
Some of those reasons showed up again on Monday, ending the season for both teams at the Class 4A Terre Haute South Sectional. North lost 11-1 in six innings to Brownsburg, South dropped a frustrating 4-2 decision to Avon.
In the case of the Patriots, it was a matter of falling behind and then failing to take advantage of opportunities to reverse the momentum until the Bulldogs — coached by former North star Danny Roman — scored seven times in the last two innings to put North out of its misery.
"We got runners on a few times," coach Scott Lawson said after that game. "When you get down four runs, you have to have a big inning, and we just didn't come up with the clutch hit."
A line-drive home run by Sean Gannon in the bottom of the first inning put Brownsburg ahead to stay. Gannon added a sacrifice fly in the third inning, and Coulter Hamilton led off the fourth with a homer of his own.
North got a runner to third with one out in the third inning after a leadoff single by Sam Glotzbach, and in the top of the fifth got two walks to start the frame and a one-out single by Tyler Will to load the bases — again without scoring.
That seemed to be the Bulldogs' signal to put the game away. Brownsburg got three in the fifth, the big blow a two-run single by Hamilton, and then got the game-ending four runs after two outs in the bottom of the sixth with Hamilton homering again for the final three.
"We had two or three kids at the end of the season who had been coming along and adding depth," Lawson said, "and that gave us hope [to repeat as sectional champions]."
Speaking of the season as a whole, the coach added, "We had our ups and downs. We'd have four or five games where we'd play really well but we'd also [do the opposite] for four or five games."
If North thought it had wasted opportunities on Monday, it had nothing on South. The Braves left 14 runners on base and gave up 13 hits against the Orioles, yet were still within one swing of the bat of winning the game in the bottom of the seventh.
Avon had a run three pitches into the game — double, single, sacrifice fly — while South left two runners stranded in the first inning; loaded the bases with one out without scoring in the second; and left two more aboard in the third.
Avon put four hits together in the fourth to make it 3-0 while the Braves left two on in the fifth and the bases loaded in the sixth. After six innings the Orioles were pitching a three-hit shutout but using three different pitchers to do it because of nine walks and two hit batters yielded by those pitchers.
The Orioles got their final run in the top of the seventh, but in the bottom of the inning Tucker Helton and Ross Olsen got singles and Blaze Schultz walked to load the bases with none out.
After a strikeout, Ty Stultz hit a two-run single that cut the lead in half, but the second out was made by the runner cut down trying to go from first to third. Levi Weidenbenner was hit by a pitch, putting the tying run on base, but sophomore Eli McIntyre came in to get the final out.
"We had a lot of opportunities," South coach Kyle Kraemer said afterward, "but that's just a microcosm of how the year's been.
"I'm proud of [the Braves] for battling and making it interesting," he added, "but we probably should have had a lot more [runs] prior to that."
