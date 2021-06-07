The pre-sectional predictions pretty much came true Monday at Phil Harris Golf Course, although there was a little suspense near the end.
High school golf fans, for the most part, would have selected Terre Haute North, Terre Haute South and Northview to be the three teams advancing to regional play from the Linton Sectional, and many might have picked individual honors to come down to two seniors from Clay County.
And because the second prediction came true, the first one did as well.
Linton's Miners were the team that tried to upset the apple cart, and with the last foursome still on the course the Miners were a few strokes ahead of Northview. But Northview's last golfer was senior star Benjamin Goshen, and he shot a 72 to give the Knights a six-shot margin over the Miners.
"He's been a true No. 1 since he's been playing," coach Chris DeHart of the Knights said of Goshen after play was over, "and I have all the confidence in the world in him. He knows the game and he knows his game pretty well."
Coach A.J. Poe of Linton was happy with his team's play, with junior Andy Clark earning a regional spot with a 76 to lead the Miners.
"[The Miners] played well," coach Poe said, noting the score was his team's best of the year. "Northview didn't have their best round, but we were right there with them."
"It definitely wasn't our best showing," coach DeHart said, "but we're still playing. We're going to forget this one and set our sights on Thursday [the regional at Country Oaks]."
Goshen, for all his heroics, wasn't the Clay County senior who earned medalist honors, however. Clay City's Justin Hopkins did that with an even-par 71, and he has his sights set on the regional too.
"My goal is to advance to the state," Hopkins said. "My freshman and sophomore year I came within one shot both times. I'll put in the work this week, and hopefully it will pay off."
His day, Hopkins added, was "actually really fun. I went out and tried to have fun and play the best I could. It was kind of a roller coaster [37 on the front, 34 on the back] but I wanted to finish as strong as I could."
The Patriots and Braves didn't have much to worry about Monday. North's Logan Schuld shot a 74, the third-best round of the day, while Gavin Connor and Cole Higham each shot 77 and Trey Steadman and Zack McCreery added an 82 and an 83. No other team came anywhere close to discarding an 83 as its fifth score.
"We played pretty good," said coach Chuck Payne, whose team was also a sectional champion in 2018 and a runner-up in 2019. "Logan [was the key], of course, but Gavin shot a 35 on the back and Cole was real steady."
The Patriots have already seen one of the regional favorites in action, Payne added. Evansville North won the Ramblin' Reck Patriot Invitational a couple of weeks ago.
Coach Chris Cassell of South was also happy with how his team played.
"We had our best score of the year by 17 strokes," he said. "Andrew Baker had the best round of his life, and it was awesome to watch." Ryan Liebermann led the Braves with a 75, with Baker just one shot behind.
Individuals advancing to the regional from non-competing teams are Hopkins, of course, plus Clark and Sullivan's Collier Elliott.
Team scores — Terre Haute North 310, Terre Haute South 316, Northview 327, Linton 333, Sullivan 345, Clay City 353, West Vigo 357, Shakamak 426, North Central 431, White River Valley 434, Bloomfield incomplete, Eastern Greene incomplete.
Medalist — Justin Hopkins (CC) 71.
Terre Haute North (310*) — Logan Schuld 74, Trey Steadman 82, Gavin Connor 77, Cole Higham 77, Zack McCreery 83.
Terre Haute South (316*) — Ryan Liebermann 75, Caleb Maris 84, Andrew Baker 76, Nick Winning 81, Evan Burbrink 90.
Northview (327*) — Benjamin Goshen 72, Chase Nuckols 89, Brevin Cooper 85, Tyler Nettles 90, Ethan DeHart 81.
Linton (333) — Andy Clark 76*, Eli Poe 83, Blake House 89, Kole Smith 85, Gavin House 94.
Sullivan (345) — Collier Elliott 81*, Gavin Jenkins 85, Wyatt Piel 86, Hunter Pirtle 96, Koby Wood 93.
Clay City (353) — Justin Hopkins 71*, Clay Brown 92, Josh Hogan 95, Robby Burkle 95, Zach Swearingen 106.
West Vigo (357) — Lyndon Seckinger 86, Shea Andrews 88, Landon Thome 86, Cody Ingham 97, Karson Mowrer 114.
Shakamak (426) — Will Miller 98, Matthew Thomasson 112, Brayson Shipman 110, Bron Lambermont 122, Kaleb Gadberry 106.
North Central (431) — James Roberts 90, Josh Roberts 99, Will Wells 123, Tucker Mitchell 119, Nathan Weir 131.
White River Valley (434) — Wade Hall 102, Dylan Moody 98, Kobe Morehouse 98, Kory Bolin 136.
Bloomfield — Travis Priest 86, Brennan Gilliland 84, Justin Beard 87.
Eastern Greene — Logan Russell 86, Brayden Campbell 115, Nate Meyers 130.
* advances to regional at Country Oaks on Thursday
