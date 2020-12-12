Host Terre Haute North returned to the form that had made it successful in its first high school basketball game of the season — balanced scoring and solid defense — and dispatched Vincennes Lincoln 63-39 in a nonconference game Saturday night.
In the Patriots' lone loss a week earlier, Matt Gauer and Mahki Johnson had combined for all but three of their team's points. This Saturday, all 10 Patriots scored — Gauer and Johnson needed to combine for just 11 this time — and Mark Hankins came back from an uncharacteristic game to lead North in scoring for the second time this season.
"The kids came ready to play," coach Todd Woelfle said after the game. "It was a long week stewing on the loss last Saturday; they were ready to go and handled business tonight."
"The whole team worked so much harder," Hankins added. "We worked harder on defense, and defense led to offense."
North held the Alices scoreless for more than half of the first period, and had taken an 8-0 lead before the visitors tallied. Hankins punctuated that 8-0 start by grabbing a defensive rebound, dribbling to the offensive end and nailing a transition 3-pointer.
"We've been playing teams that like to control the tempo," Woelfle said. "Tonight we got the lead and forced [the Alices] to play faster."
North hit last-second baskets in each of the first three quarters to make matters worse for Vincennes. Nolan White grabbed an offensive rebound and slipped the ball to Nas McNeal for a layup to end the first quarter with their team ahead 14-3, and in the second quarter the Patriots had leads of 21-6 and 28-10, then got a buzzer-beating 3-pointer by Hankins — assisted by Bryson Carpenter — for a 31-13 advantage at intermission.
The Alices put up a fight at times in the third quarter, quickly getting within 32-19. But Caden Mason sparked a 9-0 North run with a basket and an assist and then — with the Alices within 43-24 — Mason hit a 3-pointer in a 7-0 run. Hankins got another buzzer-beater — from McNeal — to close out the quarter, and North reserves played almost the entire fourth period.
"Everyone contributed that got in the game," Woelfle noted, "and it started on the defensive end."
Hankins hit his first three shots and was on his way to a 20-point game, the only Patriot to reach double figures. Mason scored nine and McNeal had nine rebounds while also leading the Patriots in assists and steals.
"I just needed a little something to get me going," Hankins said later. "[Hitting the first three shots] was a confidence booster."
"Mark was more aggressive tonight," Woelfle said, "and that's what we need him to do."
Vincennes also had just one double-figure scorer, senior forward Ethan Bushey with 16 points, and the Alices shot just 29% for the game.
"I think we have a lot of work to do, but I like where we're headed," Hankins concluded. "It was a good team win."
VINCENNES LINCOLN (39) — E.Bushey 4-10 7-8 16, Hardiman 1-3 0-0 2, Smith 1-3 0-0 3, Curry 2-11 1-3 5, N.Bushey 2-9 0-0 6, Thorne 1-4 0-0 2, Pfoff 0-1 0-0 0, Tolliver 2-4 0-2 5, Hovland 0-0 0-0 0, Steffey 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 13-45 FG, 8-13 FT, 39 TP.
TERRE HAUTE NORTH (63) — Hankins 8-13 0-0 20, Johnson 2-5 1-2 5, Gauer 2-6 0-0 6, Carpenter 1-3 4-6 6, Mason 4-6 0-0 9, Ingle 1-4 3-4 5, White 0-3 1-2 1, McNeal 1-5 1-2 3, Frank 3-4 0-1 6, Kelly 1-1 0-1 2. Totals 23-50 FG, 10-18 FT, 63 TP.
Vincennes Lincoln=3=10=14=12=—=39
Terre Haute North=14=17=22=10=—=63
3-point shooting — VL 5-21 (N.Bushey 2-7, E.Bushey 1-2, Tolliver 1-3, Smith 1-3, Thorne 0-1, Hardiman 0-2, Curry 0-3), THN 7-24 (Hankins 4-8, Gauer 2-4, Mason 1-3, Johnson 0-1, Carpenter 0-1, Ingle 0-1, White 0-3, McNeal 0-3). Total fouls — VL 17, THN 12. Fouled out — none. Turnovers — VL 17, THN 15. Rebounds — VL 31 (E.Bushey 6), THN 41 (McNeal 9, Ingle 6, Hankins 4, Johnson 4, Gauer 4, Frank 4, Mason 3, Carpenter, White, Kelly, Team 4). Assists — VL 6 (N.Bushey 3), THN 13 (McNeal 3, Johnson 2, Carpenter 2, Mason 2, White 2, Hankins, Frank). Steals — VL 9 (E.Bushey 4), THN 11 (McNeal 3, Carpenter 2, Mason 2, Hankins, Johnson, White, Frank). Blocks — VL 1 (N.Bushey), THN 1 (Frank).
JV — Terre Haute North 55 (Cole Higham 11, Jaden Wayt 11), Vincennes Lincoln 28 (Antwan Johnson 8).
Next — Terre Haute North (2-1) hosts West Vigo on Tuesday. Vincennes Lincoln (0-2) plays Friday at Princeton.
