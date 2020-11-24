Visiting Parke Heritage led Terre Haute North until early in the second quarter of girls high school basketball Tuesday night on Jim Jones Court.
But point guard Mady Millspaugh of the Wolves left the game with a slight injury, about the same time the Patriots started what turned into a 26-0 run, and North breezed to a 57-31 victory in a nonconference game.
Zoe Stewart led all scorers with 14 points for North despite serious foul trouble. Halie Gilbert had a double-double with 11 points and 11 rebounds and Anslee Michael scored 10. Hannah O'Brien led the Wolves with eight points.
Parke Heritage scored the game's first five points — a free throw by Grace Ramsay, who was fouled shooting a left-handed hook shot, and then layups by Lexi Hanks and O'Brien before North finally tallied at the 3:52 mark of the first quarter on a layup by A.J. Campbell.
It was 9-8 in favor of the Wolves after a quarter — North missed the and-one free throw that would have tied the game with 18.3 seconds remaining — and Ramsay opened the second quarter with a 3-pointer. Sandy Shepard matched that for North, but Ramsay hit another free throw and the visitors led 13-11 when Millspaugh left the game.
It wasn't until the 4:49 mark of the third quarter when the Wolves scored again, O'Brien on an assist from Millspaugh that cut the lead to 37-15.
North tied the score at 13 with 7:01 left in the second quarter on a basket by Mallory Millington, then forced a 10-second violation as Millspaugh was being treated. The Michaels sisters combined for the go-ahead score, Anslee feeding Preslee, and Gilbert had six points, five rebounds, two steals and a blocked shot as the home team scored the last 18 points of the second quarter. Parke Heritage had 11 turnovers in the second period.
"It took us awhile to get any offensive rhythm at all," coach Matt Millington of the Patriots said after the game. "In the second quarter, our defense created some offense and that gave us a little energy.
"We didn't have any patience to run through our offense," the coach added. "We were trying to hit the home run with every pass."
"Defensively we were playing within the principles we want to play in," said coach Mark Harper of the Wolves, "and we did a good job limiting Stewart's ability."
Millspaugh's absence and North's surge were more than a coincidence, Harper said.
"Mady is a bulldog," he said. "Very determined. A winner."
Stewart got the first two baskets of the third quarter and Anslee Michael the next two as North's run reached 26 points and its lead grew to 24.
"Anslee Michael's defensive pressure on the ball really catalyzed getting our energy going," coach Millington said. Gilbert, he added, was "on the boards and running the floor. If we get that energy from her all the time, she'll have a great season."
"We're growing," said Harper, whose team has missed considerable practice time because of the COVID-19 pandemic. "It's been frustrating. [The pandemic has] limited us and our ability to be together as a team. But we'll be all right."
PARKE HERITAGE (31) — Ramsay 1-8 2-4 5, O'Brien 4-8 0-0 8, Hanks 1-2 0-0 2, Millspaugh 1-11 0-1 2, Jones 1-9 2-3 5, Wood 2-2 2-2 6, Wilson 1-3 1-1 3, Mack 0-0 0-0 0, Smith 0-0 0-0 0, Wittenmyer 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 11-43 FG, 7-11 FT, 31 TP.
TERRE HAUTE NORTH (57) — Stewart 7-14 0-0 14, Campbell 1-2 0-0 2, Gilbert 4-9 3-3 11, A.Michael 3-15 4-4 10, P.Michael 3-5 0-0 6, Hart 0-1 0-0 0, Shepard 2-3 2-2 7, Millington 2-5 1-3 5, Strange 0-1 2-2 2, Hayes 0-0 0-0 0, Harmon 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 22-57 FG, 12-14 FT, 57 TP.
Parke Heritage=9=4=7=11=—=31
Terre Haute North=8=21=13=15=—=57
3-point shooting — PH 2-14 (Ramsay 1-4, Jones 1-7, Millspaugh 0-3), THN 1-13 (Shepard 1-1, Gilbert 0-1, Strange 0-1, Harmon 0-1, Stewart 0-2, P.Michael 0-2, A.Michael 0-5). Total fouls — PH 16, THN 14. Fouled out — Hanks, Stewart. Turnovers — PH 26, THN 17. Rebounds — PH 30 (Ramsay 7, Millspaugh 7, Wood 4, O'Brien 2, Jones 2, Mack 2, Wilson, Team 5), THN 43 (Gilbert 11, Hart 6, Millington 6, Campbell 5, Stewart 4, A.Michael 3, P.Michael 2, Harmon, Team 5). Assists — PH 9 (Millspaugh 3, Jones 2, Wood 2, O'Brien, Wilson), THN 8 (P.Michael 2, Hart 2, Stewart, Gilbert, A.Michael, Shepard). Steals — PH 6 (Ramsay 2, Jones 2, Wood 2), THN 18 (A.Michael 6, Campbell 5, Stewart 3, Gilbert 2, Hart, Shepard). Blocks — PH 0, THN 3 (Gilbert, A.Michael, Millington).
JV — Terre Haute North 19 (Kaylee McCoy 4, Jetta Harmon 4, Carah McKinney 4), Parke Heritage 11 (Kristen Wood 4), two quarters.
Next — Terre Haute North (2-1) hosts Mooresville next Tuesday. Parke Heritage (0-1) will be at Southmont that night.
