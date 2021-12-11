The three Wabash Valley high school wrestling teams dominated the annual Corporal Gregory Stultz Memorial Invitational on Saturday at Northview, with Terre Haute North beating the host Knights in the championship match and West Vigo losing a one-point match to Bedford North Lawrence for third place.
North, Northview and West Vigo also had 13 of the 14 weight-class champions — plus two other North wrestlers who went undefeated but competed in more than one weight class — and had the meet's Most Valuable Wrestler in West Vigo's Torie Buchanan, who had three pins and two forfeit victories.
The relative lack of exercise — just three matches, all of them shortened — was about the only thing all day that bothered Buchanan, the Viking senior who is unbeaten for the year so far and unbeaten against Indiana girls for her career.
"I wish I had had all five matches," she said. "[Otherwise] the day went really good for me.
"I'm on a mission this year," added Buchanan, striving to make the boys state finals for the first time, "and even if I lose [somewhere along the way] it's not going to stop me from my mission."
North shuffled its lineup at certain spots throughout the day, and its only relatively close match came against Northview in the final.
"I'm proud of the guys," said coach Beau Pingleton. "They came ready to wrestle, and they came prepared."
Among the undefeated Patriots were Landon Boland, Nicolas Sconce, Sammy Saunders and Amar Gaffney, all seniors. "I'm proud of their leadership," Pingleton said.
Northview defeated West Vigo for the first time in a few years and emerged from its pool without a close match.
"We're 4-1. We wanted to be 5-0, but Terre Haute North is a good team," said coach Tony Sanabria, whose team had seven weight-class champions. "We wrestled tough against the other teams . . . we did what we were supposed to do."
West Vigo had the two closest matches of the day, winning one on a criterium and losing its last match on the last individual match.
"We're just young," said Brian Otte, who has moved over one chair to replace Scott Rohrbach as head coach. "We have a lot of freshmen in the lineup, three of our juniors and seniors have never wrestled before, and we had a couple of starters out. We've just got to keep working."
Wabash Valley scores — Northview 76, South Putnam 6; West Vigo 42, Paoli 42, West Vigo wins on first criterium; Terre Haute North 63, Bedford North Lawrence 18; Northview 66, West Vigo 18; Terre Haute North 72, Danville 10; Northview 77, Paoli 3; West Vigo 48, South Putnam 20; Terre Haute North 85, Indianapolis Washington 3; Northview 42, Bedford North Lawrence 27; Terre Haute North 70, West Vigo 12; Bedford North Lawrence 42, West Vigo 41, third place; Terre Haute North 42, Northview 26, championship
Weight-class winners — Hayden Tipton, North, 106; Torie Buchanan, West Vigo, 113 (most valuable wrestler); Seth Cowden, Northview, 120; Logan Moore, Northview, 126; Ethan Proffitt, North, 132; Logan Moore, Northview, 138; Tyler Lee, Northview, 145; Landon Boland, North, 160; Isaac Torbert, Northview, 170; Nicolas Sconce, North, 182; Gunner Connaughton, Bedford North Lawrence, 195; Dalton Simmons, Northview, 220; Joshua Whitmarsh, Northview, 285.
Other West Vigo records — Ryan Morris 4-1, Caleb Sparks 2-2, Cole Bell 2-3, Kobe Orten 0-5, Carter Hemrich 1-3, Christian Price 2-3, Jordan Krause 2-2, Rylan Hendricks 2-1, Josh Cornes 0-4, Zac Judy 0-4, Region Hendricks 2-2
Other Northview records — Kaela Beckley 2-3, Camden Erst 2-2, Preston Helliger 2-3, Gilbert Clear 3-2, Joe Whitesell 4-1, Thomas Gilliam 3-2, Jayden Whitesell 2-2
Other North records — Cain Godsey 2-2, Kameron Winters 1-4, Kaden Medley 4-1, Colby Gibson 4-1, James Hastings 3-2, Eli Ybarra 3-2, Sammy Saunders 5-0 (2 weight classes), Amar Gaffney 5-0 (2 weight classes), Mason Tabor 3-1
Next — Terre Haute North (13-3) is at Sullivan on Wednesday. Northview (4-2) host Bloomington North on Tuesday. West Vigo (3-3) is at Terre Haute South on Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.