Terre Haute North and Terre Haute South have played each other in boys basketball five times while seniors Dalton Sturm of the Patriots and Cordell Hanes of the Braves have been in school.
Sturm prefers recent history.
“We’ve played [the Braves] five times and we’re 3-0,” he said this week. “I’d like to keep that perfect [when the two teams clash at South at approximately 7:30 p.m. today].”
Before angry calls start coming into the North math department, let’s provide Sturm with the reasoning for his answer.
He wasn’t on the varsity as a freshman, when South won 90-77. He was a sophomore who didn’t play in the Braves’ 74-60 win two years ago. So there’s no wonder he’d prefer to think about last season, when he was a key component as the Patriots won 57-50 at the First Financial Wabash Valley Classic, 58-49 during the regular season and 63-61 in a sectional nail-biter.
Whatever the reasoning, it doesn’t satisfy Hanes.
A four-year varsity player, Hanes doesn’t really remember if he played in either of the Braves’ victories. But he knows all he needs to know about last year.
“I’m trying to win it this year,” he said this week, “and I know my team’s ready to win. And we’ve got the pieces to do it.”
Sturm is North’s only senior, and Hanes is South’s longest-tenured player. Both are doing things this year they haven’t done much in the past, and their respective teams are better for it.
For Sturm, that involves talking.
“Dalton has provided leadership to the team this season,” coach Todd Woelfle explained. “He’s been more vocal, and that wasn’t necessarily in his personality as a young player.
“I’m very pleased with the way he’s grown as a basketball player and as a person,” Woelfle added. “And something that helps me as a coach is that I can really get on him and he responds in a positive way.”
Still a man of few words, Sturm was asked about his leadership style.
“I just try to make people do the right things at the right time,” he said.
Successfully?
“For the most part,” he said with a slight smile.
For Hanes, always an explosive scorer, the difference has been sublimating that part of his game at times.
Asked how he was a better player than he was in previous years, Hanes said, “My IQ, and my court vision. I look to pass more than what I used to, get my teammates involved.”
Why?
“Last year we didn’t win a whole lot of games,” Hanes answered, “so I thought I’d try something different. I trust all my teammates.”
“He loves the game and he loves to play,” said coach Maynard Lewis, who has occasionally had to lay down the law about Hanes playing in pickup games after practice. “He’s always looking to get better. And he’s a team player: he knows he can score, but sometimes now he passes up shots to get a teammate a better shot — and our other guys have followed his lead.”
Nothing in what the two teams have accomplished so far indicates there’s a favorite tonight, as if there really ever is. North is 6-6 with the Classic championship under its belt, while South is 6-8. Whichever team wins tonight will have its first Conference Indiana victory.
“I’ve been impressed with South’s athleticism,” Woelfle said. “They really get after it on the defensive end.”
“[The Patriots are] going to go out and execute their plays,” Lewis said, “so we need to take a couple of their options away.”
And the dumb question of the week was whether or not tonight’s game, being the first of the season between the two, would be more intense because the team’s didn’t have a Classic matchup. Woelfle just laughed, and Lewis said, “If we played each other every Friday night, the intensity would be the same.”
