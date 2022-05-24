Terre Haute North made the most of what little contact its players were able to make Monday at the Class 4A Plainfield Sectional for high school softball, while Terre Haute South did not.
Which is why the Patriots will return to Plainfield on Tuesday, after a 4-2 win over the host Quakers, while the Braves' season came to an end in a deceptively one-sided 10-0 loss to Avon.
Plainfield pitcher Emily Marks struck out 13 Patriots, but she also gave up three home runs and a double that led to all four North runs.
Avon had four runs against South almost before the Braves could draw a deep breath, and South's inability to get clutch hits kept several threats from materializing.
Marks struck out 11 of the first 15 Patriots she faced, but North still had the lead at that point because Layla Fragiacomo had timed one of Marks' fastballs in the top of the first inning and hammered it over the fence in right-center.
"I knew we needed a hit," Fragiacomo said of her early bomb. "I definitely believe we could have hit better [than we did]."
Cami Burk had fewer strikeouts but was just as effective for North, never allowing more than one baserunner in any of the first four innings, and in the top of the fifth the Patriots struck again when Madison McKenzie hit one out of the park.
"That felt very good," the senior third baseman said. "I've been struggling all season [it was her first homer of the year] . . . I was irritated, and I took it out on the ball. [Marks] struck me out the first time. I told myself she couldn't do it again."
In the bottom of the fifth, however, Plainfield's Lily Homan had a leadoff single and the Patriots made an error on a one-out grounder. Hannah Bailey, the Quakers' No. 9 hitter, doubled for two runs and the score was tied, although Burk made sure Bailey was stranded at second.
The tie didn't last long. Fragiacomo doubled with one out in the sixth and was driven home on a hit by Burk, and Kinley Sparks added an insurance run with a homer of her own in the seventh. Burk, meanwhile, retired eight of the last nine Plainfield hitters.
"We finally got our bats going," the pitcher said after the game. Asked about her own work, Burk said, "I had a few good innings here and there."
"I had a weird feeling that we were going to play good," North coach Chris Mundy said after the game. "How many strikeouts did we have? But we got four or five big hits when we needed them."
Avon also took the lead in the top of the first inning of Monday's second game and the Orioles did it fast (which you can take in two ways, both of them correct).
Gracie Jacobs led off the game with a single for Avon, and Hannah Sutton bunted down the third-base line. Sutton beat the throw to first, Jacobs went all the way to third, and Sutton continued to second on the throw across the diamond. Lauryn Miller drove both in with a single, and Amanda Lauth hit a towering fly to left that hit the top of the fence and went over. In what seemed like a matter of seconds, Avon had taken the game over.
South had its first chance to cut into the lead in the bottom of the inning when Grace Kidwell chopped an infield hit and stole second. With one out, Peyton Simmons grounded to shortstop and the throw to first went awry — but Kidwell was called out for interfering with the play and a promising inning had been sidetracked instead of the Braves having runners at first and third with one out.
"[First and third] would have been a good start to our inning," said South coach Jeff Biggs — who pointed out that Kidwell had avoided the Avon shortstop and not made contact — after the game.
South's offensive frustrations were just beginning. In the third inning, an error and a walk put two runners on with one out, but both were stranded. In the fourth, a hit batter and Kyar McVey's one-out single put runners at first and third, but Izzy Light lined into a double play. And even in the bottom of the fifth, a leadoff double by Lexi Kinzer and a walk left two more runners on base as the game ended.
"Kind of been our M.O. all year," Biggs said after the game. "We just didn't hit."
Avon, in the meantime, had made it 5-0 in the fifth on a leadoff double by Lacy Smith and a run-scoring grounder; stole a run in the sixth when Jacobs pilfered second, third and home; and got four unearned runs in the fifth on two-out, two-run singles by Sutton and Miller.
"I'm gonna miss these seniors," Biggs said of Kidwell, Faith Thomas, Hanna Krockenberger and Jasmine Kinzer. "They've been leaders for four years, they're great kids and I love 'em to death."
TERRE HAUTE NORTH (AB-R-H-RBI) — Hoggatt c 4-0-1-0, Fragiacomo 2b 3-2-2-1, Burk p 3-0-1-1, Debow 1b 3-0-0-0, Salmon ss 3-0-0-0, Sparks rf 3-1-1-1, McKenzie 3b 3-1-1-1, Bolen lf 3-0-1-0, Jukes dp 3-0-0-0, Ramey cf 0-0-0-0. Totals 28-4-7-4.
PLAINFIELD (AB-R-H-RBI) — Swanson cf 3-0-1-0, Arnett lf 3-0-0-0, Adams 3b 3-0-1-0, Wilson c 3-0-1-0, Marks p 3-0-1-0, Homan dp 3-1-1-0, Karr 2b 0-0-0-0, Aust 1b 3-0-0-0, Quinn ss 3-1-0-0, Bailey rf 3-0-1-2. Totals 27-2-6-2.
Terre Haute North=100=011=1=—=4
Plainfield=000=020=0=—=2
E — Fragiacomo, Swanson, Quinn. LOB — THN 3, Plainfield 4. 2B — Bailey, Fragiacomo, Marks. HR — Fragiacomo, McKenzie, Sparks. CS — Scott (Plainfield courtesy runner).
Terre Haute North=IP=H=R=ER=BB=SO
Burk (W)=7=6=2=1=0=4
Plainfield=IP=H=R=ER=BB=SO
Marks (L)=7=7=4=4=0=13
WP — Burk. T — 1:45.
AVON (AB-R-H-RBI) — Jacobs rf 4-2-2-0, Sutton ss 3-2-2-2, Miller dp-1b 4-1-2-4, Batton p 0-0-0-0, Harmon p 0-0-0-0, Lauth 3b 3-1-1-2, Smith lf 3-1-2-0, Cooper 1b 3-1-0-1, Day 2b 3-1-2-0, Nanninga c 1-0-1-0, Pappas cf 2-1-0-0. Totals 26-10-12-9.
TERRE HAUTE SOUTH (AB-R-H-RBI) — Kidwell cf 2-0-1-0, Loudermilk ss 2-0-0-0, Simmons 1b 3-0-0-0, Thomas c 1-0-0-0, J.Kinzer dp-p 2-0-0-0, Krockenberger p 0-0-0-0, McVey lf 2-0-1-0, Light 3b 2-0-0-0, L.Kinzer 2b 2-0-1-0, Griswold rf 2-0-0-0. Totals 18-0-3-0.
Avon=401=14=—=10
Terre Haute South=000=00=—=0
E — Sutton, Thomas, Loudermilk. DP — Avon 1. LOB — Avon 6, THS 6. 2B — Day, Smith, L.Kinzer. HR — Lauth. SB — Kidwell, Sutton, Griswold, Jacobs 3, Lauth. CS — Smith. SH — Nanninga.
Avon=IP=H=R=ER=BB=SO
Batton (W)=4=2=0=0=1=4
Harmon=1=1=0=0=1=2
Terre Haute South=IP=H=R=ER=BB=SO
Krockenberger (L)=0=4=4=4=0=0
J.Kinzer=5=8=6=2=2=5
Krockenberger faced 4 batters in the first inning.
HBP — by J.Kinzer (Nanninga), by Batton (Thomas), by J.Kinzer (Pappas). WP — J.Kinzer. T — 1:30.
Next — Terre Haute North (12-15) plays Brownsburg at 6 p.m. Tuesday, followed by Avon (18-7) vs. Decatur Central. Plainfield finished 11-14, Terre Haute South 14-13.
