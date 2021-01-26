The thing that's going to get lost in the aftermath of Terre Haute North's 70-37 victory over visiting West Vigo in high school basketball Tuesday night is how well the Vikings played for awhile.
The lead changed hands seven times in the first 11 minutes, West Vigo taking its last lead of the night at 16-15 on a three-point play by Case Lautenschlager with 5:26 left in the second quarter.
But one of the advantages the Patriots have over the Vikings is a deeper bench, and with non-starters Nas McNeal (five points, three assists) and Noah Crosley (four points) leading the way, North scored the last 17 points of the second quarter and went to the locker room with a 32-16 halftime lead.
"For the first 14 minutes, we played really well," coach Joe Boehler of West Vigo said after the game. "We were controlling the tempo and getting good shots — then [the Patriots] went on a run."
"[The Vikings] came out and executed offensively," coach Todd Woelfle of the Patriots agreed, "and it took us awhile to adjust. Defensively, we did a lot better in the second quarter."
The depth-inflicted misery wasn't over for the Vikings by any means, however. After some gritty third-quarter play by the visitors cut the lead to 38-24, the home team went on another 14-0 run, and now Dylan Ingle was involved. North's reserve post player closed out the third quarter with a corner 3 and then added 5-for-5 shooting in the fourth period, including another corner 3 and a left-handed hook shot. North's top four reserves — McNeal, Crosley, Ingle and Colin Frank — were 12 for 13 from the field.
"The guys off the bench were excellent tonight," Woelfle said. "We're a deep team, and we can play many combinations."
"There are a lot of guys over there [on North's bench] with a lot of experience," Boehler said.
Ingle led North with 16 points, all of them in the last 8:01 of the game. Crosley scored nine; McNeal had eight points, five rebounds and a team-high six assists; and Mark Hankins had nine points and Matt Gauer a game-high seven rebounds to represent the starting five.
"I think I played within my role pretty well," McNeal said after the game. "Distributing the ball, getting it to my teammates and rebounding."
"I come in and get guys some breaks," said Crosley. "Play my hardest, look to score and run the offense. We're on a little streak right now and our preparation is very good. We know what we're going to go up against."
"Balanced scoring, made the extra pass, great teamwork," Woelfle said in listing what his team had done well.
Lautenschlager had a game-high 19 points for West Vigo, including 11-for-11 free throw shooting. Gabe Newhouse was next with seven points, but all came in the first quarter. The Vikings hit 7 of their first 9 from the field, then 5 of their last 30.
"We got into a spot where we took quick shots, and that allowed [the Patriots] to get out and run," Boehler said. Asked if his team could build off that first few minutes, he added, "We've got to be able to find something we can build off."
• Scouting — Since the days of coach Jim Jones (whose staff included both Woelfle and Boehler) North has been famous for its scouting reports, and Tuesday in the third quarter, as West Vigo mounted a small comeback, Patriot assistant coach Nate Blank shouted out instructions after hearing Boehler call a play.
"Nate, we just put that one in yesterday," Boehler said. "You can't possibly know what it is."
"Right here on paper, coach," Blank answered.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.