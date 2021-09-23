Griffin Graham was inches away from deflecting the desperation heave that turned into an unlikely game-winning 62-yard touchdown pass last Friday at Bloomington North, which made the play rare for a couple of reasons.
It was a lucky, one-in-a-million play for the Cougars, and it was one of a very few plays that Graham didn’t make this season.
Terre Haute North’s senior linebacker has jumped into a leadership role with both feet this fall and also leads the state in tackles with 86 in five games (17.2 per game). He’s not impressed with that feat, however.
“I just went out and played football,” Graham said this week. “I go out every play like it’s my last play.”
Coach Billy Blundell of the Patriots hopes that last play for the Patriots is at least a couple of months away, because Graham would be very hard to replace.
“He’s the heart and soul of our defense,” Blundell said. “He has a passion for defense probably unmatched on our team.”
The Patriots had Connor Lutz earning all-Conference Indiana honors a few times until graduating after last season and now Graham is the tackling machine that inspires the rest of the team.
“He’s up there with the really special guys we’ve had in our program,” Blundell continued. “He’s relentless getting to the ball and making tackles.”
Graham was a defensive regular at a different position last year and has moved into a more prominent role this fall, physically and vocally.
“After losing eight [defensive starters], I couldn’t sit around and wait for someone else to step up,” he said. “I see the younger guys and all the potential they have, and I want to help them get to their potential.”
“His leadership is key, and it’s been on display for us since last year,” Blundell said. “He takes control in the locker room, in the weight room and on defense [and was voted one of the team captains by his teammates].
“He had the opportunity to learn from a really good linebacker [Lutz],” the coach continued, “and while waiting his turn, he didn’t just sit there idly. We say that mental reps are as important as physical reps, and he took that to heart.”
North is currently 2-3, 1-2 in Conference Indiana, and to a man the team and coaching staff feel a couple of those losses should have been wins — last week the main example.
Graham is philosophical.
“In football, some things don’t go your way,” he said this week, “so you keep fighting until they do go your way.
“You can’t give up. That’s when things go downhill.”
The Patriots will host Columbus North on Friday. They haven’t beaten the Bull Dogs since 2013 when the Patriots lost in the semistate to Indianapolis Cathedral. Griffin and his teammates are planning to reverse that trend.
“We just have to play with a lot of heart and determination,” said Griffin. “I think we’re gonna put it together and win some games.”
Although he’d like to earn all-state honors — and his statistics would seem to help his cause — Griffin isn’t all that interested in personal honors.
“I just wanted to come out and play and win some games,” he concluded.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.