Terre Haute North and visiting Bedford North Lawrence traded the lead back and forth 13 times in nonconference high school basketball Saturday night, but the last change came with 3:21 left in regulation time when Kooper Staley of the Stars hit a 3-pointer for a 37-35 lead.
So although the Patriots got the game to overtime, thanks to a four-point play by Matt Gauer with 26 seconds left, they could never get over the hump and lost 50-45 in their home opener.
Gauer and teammate Mahki Johnson were the top two scorers in the game, but the visiting Stars had the next five on the scoring list.
"We got 42 [of our 45] points from two players," coach Todd Woelfle said afterward. "That's not gonna get the job done."
Each team had a significant run in the middle of a game that otherwise was a one-possession affair most of the time. The Stars closed out the first half with a 9-2 burst after the Patriots had taken a 15-13 lead, and North scored seven in a row in the third quarter after Bedford had built its lead to 26-19.
North got the last two baskets of the third quarter — Johnson setting up Gauer with 39 seconds left, then Gauer finding Johnson for a wide-open layup at the buzzer — and led 30-28 going into the last eight minutes of regulation time. Two free throws by Gauer — North's first in the game, with 6:10 left in the fourth quarter — and a 3-pointer by Johnson erased BNL leads until Staley's go-ahead shot.
Twice Colten Leach hit pairs of free throws for the Stars, with Gauer hitting a pair of his own, and it was 41-37 with 1:11 remaining. Leach missed the front end of a one-and-one with 43 seconds to go, and Gauer nailed his fourth 3-pointer of the game while having his legs taken out from under him. He added the tying free throw, then each team turned the ball over on its last possession of regulation time.
Neither team attacked in the four-minute overtime until the Patriots missed the front end of a one-and-one with 2:49 left. Staley scored on a drive to give the visitors the lead for good, and Jackson Miracle got two putbacks in the last two minutes to keep North at bay. "Rebounding has been a point of emphasis for us," Woelfle said. "We did a nice job last night [in a win at Evansville Central] but not tonight.
"The difference in the game," Woelfle said, "was that Bedford North Lawrence valued their possessions more than we did. They made us guard an extended amount of time, and when we had the ball we got in a hurry."
Gauer finished with 23 points and Johnson had 19 plus a game-high nine rebounds. Staley — who hadn't scored in BNL's first two games — had 12 and Leach and Ben Cosner 11 each for the Stars.
North was without starting guard Bryson Carpenter, who was injured in the second half of Friday's game. "That affects us from a defensive standpoint for sure," Woelfle said, "and his athleticism and strength allows us to get to the lane. Tonight we settled for a lot of jumpers."
