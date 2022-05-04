Patient Arrows wear down luckless Vikings in softball

Entering its pivotal Western Indiana Conference game at West Vigo on Wednesday, Sullivan’s softball team was hitting .411 and the Golden Arrows were fresh off a 20-run outburst against Northview the day before.
So one might assume that the Golden Arrows are all about power, and to be sure, there are potent bats in the Sullivan lineup.
However, Tuesday’s 10-1 win over the Vikings was more about patience. The Golden Arrows didn’t bash the Vikings, they let the game come to them and then took advantage of the baserunners they were given.
“We did a good job making adjustments at the plate. We hit the ball on the ground. Sometimes we get a bit antsy and fly out too much, but we didn’t do that tonight. I was happy with that,” Sullivan coach Lela Earley said.
In six of the seven innings played, there was a walk drawn by Sullivan that preceded any of the Arrows’ hits. And considering that Sullivan scored in five of those innings? Having ducks on the pond greatly assisted Sullivan’s cause. The Arrows drew eight walks overall.
Sullivan didn’t only get runners on via walks. There were three West Vigo errors too, all of them also coming with no outs or one out. That was frustrating for West Vigo coach Chris Nidiffer.
“Defense killed us. We’re young in the infield and we’re trying to find our way, but we have to figure it out and it’s got to happen quick,” Nidiffer said.
West Vigo (11-8, 5-2) was star-crossed in a lot of other ways too, though Sullivan deserves the credit for creating its own luck.
One example came in the West Vigo first inning. Adelynn Harris was hit by a pitch and the Vikings eventually put runners at the corners with one out.
Avery Funk then hit a sharp grounder back to Sullivan pitcher Kendal Edmondson. Harris was in no man’s land off the third-base bag and was thrown out 1-5-2 as a promising Vikings’ inning went for naught.
Fantastic catches by Sullivan third baseman Delainey Shorter in the second and left fielder Kate Ridgway in the third also stifled potential big innings for the Vikings.
“Our defense was engaged this game and they saw some more action. We played all parts of the game,” Earley said.
Meanwhile? Sullivan was taking advantage of what it got.
Edmondson walked to start the second and Brooklyn Riley reached on an error. Jocey Wible and Klaire Williams drove both home to stake Sullivan to a 2-0 lead. In the third, Delainey Shorter drew a one-out walk and scored via a Riley sacrifice fly to make it 3-0.
On that sac fly? It was another close-but-no-cigar proposition for the Vikings as West Vigo right fielder Caprice McCalister threw a seed to home plate and her throw beat Delainey Shorter home, but the ball was dropped on the tag.
In the fifth? More bad fortune for West Vigo. Gracie Shorter led off with a walk, followed by a single by Delainey Shorter.
Edmondson then grounded to West Vigo shortstop Lily Ramirez, who threw to third to get the lead runner. Ramirez’s throw was on target, but Gracie Shorter was nearly at the bag and the ball struck her helmet. It rolled away and Gracie Shorter scored to start a three-run inning for the Arrows to make it 6-0. Insurance runs were added in the sixth and seventh innings.
The win gave Sullivan (16-3, 6-0) the inside track on the WIC crown. Owen Valley is a game behind and the game between the two May 17 will likely determine the champion.
For West Vigo? Nidiffer is seeking consistency.
“For us, it depends on what team shows up. We played Owen Valley early in the year, they were undefeated at the time and we beat them handily. We beat South, we battled and played like we’re capable. Then we go to Parke Heritage, nothing against them, but they beat us,” Nidiffer said. “You never know what team you’re going to get. We have more talent and depth than in my four years here, we just have to make it work.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.