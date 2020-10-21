Some of its biggest fans are hoping they won't be available for Parke Heritage High School's football sectional game on Saturday.
And because it's not homecoming week, those fans might get their wish.
The Wolves will play their Class A postseason football opener at 3:30 p.m. Saturday against Riverton Parke. By that time, the Parke Heritage volleyball team is planning to be resting somewhere in Indianapolis, waiting for the championship match of the Class 2A Heritage Christian Regional.
Parke Heritage plays the 10 a.m. regional opener against seventh-ranked Triton Central, with the home team — ranked second in the state — facing Union County in the second match. The championship match is at 7 p.m.
It will be an early departure for the players and coaches to reach the northeastern part of Marion County, but no different than any other tournament week, co-coach Samantha Gregg said earlier this week. And with no Friday homecoming events to contend with — half of the team's six losses came at the Frankfort Tournament the day after homecoming earlier this season — the Wolves like their chances.
Parke Heritage will also be at full strength Saturday, which the Wolves weren't in winning the sectional at North Putnam last week. Outside hitter Atlantis Clendenin mentioned this week that a key player or two had been missing in every loss suffered by the 24-6 Wolves, including one who suffered an ankle injury in prematch dancing in the locker room.
"I think my team and I have a really good chance to win it," Clendenin added. "We want to win the first regional title for our school."
Clendenin's mother, the Wolves' other co-coach, is slightly more cautious after watching Triton Central on film.
"[Triton Central is] not gonna be an easy team," Sondra Clendenin said. "Their setter can hurt us if we're not careful. But we're pretty good, and we're pretty scrappy. We just have to go in not being scared, and the sectional [wins over Cascade, a two-loss South Putnam team and the host Cougars] really helped us out."
The Wolves didn't sound scared at practice.
"I'm ready," exclaimed setter Jillian Gregg. "This week [of practice] allows us to get more prepared. We'll be ready by Saturday."
"[Triton Central] is a tough team, but beatable," said libero Mady Millspaugh. "When my team plays our best, I don't think there's anybody we can't beat."
"I left the film session thinking, 'We can do this,' " said Samantha Gregg. "It's the state tournament. Anything can happen."
Both of the Parke Heritage coaches — and mothers — had previously coached at Turkey Run, Samantha Gregg being the Warriors' last coach and then joining former Rockville coach Jennifer Pakiz for the first season at Parke Heritage.
Pakiz moved away, so . . .
"I decided if I was going [to coach the Wolves], she was going with me," coach Gregg said of coach Clendenin. "She knows some things I don't know, and vice versa."
"Sam and I looked at each other and decided we could do it together," echoed coach Clendenin.
The daughters of the two coaches, who have approximately 15 years of combined club volleyball experience, are the team leaders. "We call them Butch and Sundance," Sondra Clendenin said.
In some places, jealousy could happen in that situation. Not in northern Parke County, all parties agree.
"Our team is really special," said Millspaugh. "A lot of chemistry together. Although we have our moments, we can always find a way to work together."
The statistics differential?
"[Jillian and Atlantis] wouldn't have their stats without us," Millspaugh said. "We have to have all the pieces for it to work."
"Everyone knows each person has an important part," said Jillian Gregg, "and they're always ready for their crucial moments."
"People expect [big numbers] out of [Jillian and I]," said Atlantis Clendenin, whose job as her team's primary hitter (more than 2,000 career kills) is no mystery to any volleyball fan in central Indiana, "but we wouldn't have our stats unless we have our full team."
"Everybody has a job," said Sondra Clendenin, "and they need to do it to the best of their ability if we're going to be successful."
"Those two would not be successful without the other girls," said Samantha Gregg.
As far as this weekend is concerned?
"Anybody can be hitting on all cylinders for awhile, but most cannot hit on all cylinders for four or five games," said Sondra Clendenin, who was coaching in South Carolina when Atlantis was 2 and getting her first gym experience. "So don't be discouraging [if the other team gets hot]. Don't beat yourselves up."
The Wolves, by the way, showed they are capable of following that advice. They recovered from an 8-2 deficit to win their first set against North Putnam last week, and the week before came back from being down 11-1 to win a set at the North Montgomery Tournament.
"Another thing we have is drive," Millspaugh pointed out. "We wanted that sectional last week, and we want this regional just as bad."
