The Parke Heritage volleyball team thrived offensively in its 3-0 sweep of host Terre Haute North on Thursday evening.
Parke Heritage coach Samantha Gregg liked the forcefulness she saw from her team at the net.
“I’m very proud of the girls and the way that they played their game tonight,” Gregg said. “We are working to be very aggressive at the net and working to get our hands on the ball whenever we can.”
Parke Heritage and North each opened the game with five-point runs before settling in, trading points for the majority of the first set. A flurry of kills from Parke Heritage junior Atlantis Clendenin helped to separate the Wolves from their hosts, giving them an 18-14 advantage. A tone-setting double block from Wolves Jenna Brown and Jillian Gregg pushed Parke Heritage to set point before capping the frame with a 25-19 victory.
Terre Haute North pressed back against the Wolves in the beginning of the second set, trailing just 5-4. The Patriot defense seemed unable to answer the call of the Parke Heritage attack though, giving up multiple kills to an unrelenting offensive strike.
Parke Heritage let loose a 9-3 run to bully its way to a 14-7 lead, with Clendenin paving the way for the visitors. North attempted to trim the gap, with junior Braxton Shelton hammering away at Wolves' back row. Despite the valiant efforts from the Patriot offense, it was not enough, as a block from Clendenin put North away in the second set 25-17.
The Wolves wasted no time getting out of the gate quickly in the third set, using a combination of strong blocking and fine defensive play to run out to an 18-11 lead. The Patriot serve-receive gave up several service aces, including one from Jillian Gregg to bring the Wolves to match point. An erratic attack from the Patriots handed Parke Heritage a 25-16 set and match win.
North coach Kelsey Patrick knows that there are places the Patriot squad needs to improve on in the coming weeks.
“Parke Heritage is a good team and we knew that coming into this game,” Patrick said. “We need to stay disciplined and stay low on defense and we are going to correct that in practice this week.”
Clendenin credits the success of the team to the chemistry that has resulted from the friendships and bonds within the group.
This is more of a family then a team, and everyone is willing to help each other,” Clendenin said. “We are hoping to push through and get to the sectional championship this year.”
Parke Heritage=25=25=25
Terre Haute North=19=17=16
Highlights – For Parke Heritage, Atlantis Clendenin let the team with 26 kills and four aces. Jillian Gregg poured in 29 assists, two blocks and four aces. Grace Kiefner had nine kills and one ace. For Terre Haute North, Braxton Shelton tied for a team-high five kills. Grace Krawiec had five kills. Victoria Elden had a team-high 13 assists and one ace. Keely Davis had six digs and one ace. Erika Funkhouser had two aces. Abigail Wright had one ace. Madi Halls had one ace.
JV – Terre Haute North won 2-0.
Next – Parke Heritage (11-8) plays Monday at Cloverdale. Terre Haute North (8-13) hosts Shakamak that night.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.