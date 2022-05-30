Parke Heritage rallies to win sectional title

For half of the championship game of the Class 2A Parke Heritage Sectional for high school baseball Monday night, a murmur could be heard among the fans of the host Wolves.
Why was Southmont's record so bad? The Mounties, who entered sectional play with a 5-17 mark, were outplaying the host team and had a 5-0 lead in the middle of the fourth inning of the title game.
Then, fortunately for Parke Heritage, Southmont demonstrated how it had earned that record, and the Wolves held on by their fingertips for a 9-8 win and a sectional championship.
Parke Heritage advances to the Class 2A Park Tudor Regional, where the Wolves will play Heritage Christian in Saturday's second semifinal game.
Southmont took the early lead on a three-run double by Adam Cox in the top of the second, then got two more after two were out in the fourth on a wild pitch and an RBI single by Southmont pitcher Nick Scott.
In the bottom of the inning, however, Scott's support deserted him.
After Ashton Mrdja was robbed of a hit to start the inning, Kyle Harpold blooped a single into left field and went to third on a single by Grady Mrdja. Josh Heck's grounder to third was booted as Harpold was scoring, and Dakota Vance bunted for a hit to load the bases.
A second run scored on a dropped fly ball and a third on Noble Johnson's sacrifice fly, although that was the second out of the inning.
No worries. B.T. Luce was hit by a pitch to load the bases again, back-to-back errors allowed three more runs to score to put the Wolves ahead, and Grady Mrdja got his second hit of the inning to drive in two more.
"It was one of those games where you're down five runs and you just have to put something together, and we did," Parke Heritage coach Mitch Simmons said later.
Southmont came back with two runs in the top of the fifth to cut the lead to 8-7, but Renn Harper tripled and scored on Johnson's infield hit in the bottom of the inning.
Then Luce, a freshman, came to the rescue twice.
In the top of the sixth, with two out and two runners on, Southmont's Caden Jones doubled into the left-field corner. One run scored easily but Luce — playing shortstop — took the relay throw from Dakota Vance and fired a strike to Johnson at the plate, cutting down the tying run and ending the inning.
Parke Heritage went down quickly on three strikeouts in the bottom of the inning, but Wolves pitcher Anthony Wood fanned the first two Mounties in the top of the seventh. Then a dropped fly ball kept the inning alive and Wood, perhaps frustrated, hit the next two batters to load the bases. He and Luce then traded places and Luce got the final out for the save.
"We've been down in a lot of ballgames, and we've found a way to win a lot of those," Simmons said afterward. "This kids don't pack it in. There's no quit in these dudes."
In semifinal games earlier Monday, Southmont avenged a regular-season loss by beating Cloverdale 12-1 and Parke Heritage defeated North Putnam 8-4.
Ashton Mrdja was 4 for 4 with two doubles and three RBI for the Wolves, while Harpold was 3 for 4 with two RBI; Luce and Johnson were both 2 for 4; and Josh Heck was 1 for 3 with two RBI.
Harper was the winning pitcher, with Wood getting the save.
