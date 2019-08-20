When Brian Moore took over the reigns as the Parke Heritage head football coach, there was all sorts of excitement in the air.
From banners hanging on street lights down U.S. Highway 41 to black and silver Wolves logos popping up on T-shirts, hats and bumper stickers, a buzz stirred through Rockville.
And it never stopped.
Parke Heritage, in its first season after the consolidation of Rockville and Turkey Run, posted an eight-win campaign and saw the Wolves end the season ranked No. 11 in the Class A polls, a feat Moore was proud to be a part of.
“It was an exciting time for the school and community and the kids,” he said. “It was fun. It was a lot of fun.”
Despite reaching the eight-win mark, the Wolves’ season came to a close earlier than they hoped, which Moore pointed out has been the motivation for his group throughout the summer and the start of practices.
“It didn’t end the way we wanted it to, so since we got beat, we’ve had a hunger to get back and get bigger, faster and stronger,” he said. “I think our kids have a desire to come out this year and just be better.”
And with the success they put together last season comes a new set of standards, ones Moore and his group aren’t shying away from, but instead are embracing.
“Our expectation level has changed,” Moore said. “Our expectations are at a very high level.
“We’re still going to go in and play one game at a time, but we feel like we can be competitive and have a chance to win in each game we play all year long as far as that takes us. Does that mean we’ll win every game? Not necessarily. But we’ve gotten ourselves in a position physically, so that gives us an opportunity.”
Having a nice mixture of veterans, who played in Moore’s system a year ago, also will be of help to exceeding those expectations this year.
Among those on the offensive side of the ball is senior quarterback Logan White, who enters his second season in Moore’s spread offensive attack.
“He’s matured a great deal and he’s had a great summer. Expectations are pretty high for him to have a good year, both running and throwing the football.”
Taking the majority of carries from the backfield will be seniors Clay Barker and Seth Bollinger, while seniors Jaylen Crull and Austin Petrillo, as well as sophomore Noble Johnson return as wide receivers after each hauled in more than 30 catches apiece.
Sophomore Anthony Wood, who Moore said may have the best hands on his roster, also will be part of the receiving group, one the second-year Parke Heritage coach has high hopes for.
Up front, the Wolves bring back two starters in senior Christian Young and junior Louis Monik. Among those who will garner playing time on the offensive line alongside them are senior Lance Thompson, juniors Quinton Hanks, Logan Girdler and Roger Crowder and sophomore Gavin Johnson.
Parke Heritage, despite being a Class A school, has the numbers to play nearly an entirely different group on the defensive line, which should help to keep both sides fresh.
Returning on the D-line are seniors Curtis Stultz and Max Sliz Hanks, while Johnson and Crowder also could get time there as well.
The linebackers will feature Barker and Bollinger, as well as senior Nate Wittenmeyer, junior Jentre Jeffers and sophomore Mikey Tidwell.
Petrillo, fellow senior Jorden Wood and junior Ozzy Jones will see time as linebackers as well as safety, while Noble Johnson, Reece Simpson, Jake Roberts and Will Sauter will get time in the secondary.
“There’s just a lot of good kids. We’ve got a lot of depth and good competition at positions,” Moore said. “In these hot games, we’re going to be able to play a lot of kids.”
White will punt for the Wolves, but the kicker position remains up in the air, Moore pointed out.
Having a plethora of players returning from last season, Moore has already taken notice about the possibilities of what this year’s group can do on the field, citing the offense being able to play an up-tempo pace by going no huddle.
He’s not the only one, though. Parke Heritage will enter the season ranked No. 10 in the Class A preseason polls.
And while that’s a good place to start, Moore hopes things only get better as the season moves into the fall.
“Our goal is to be playing our best football in late October and into November,” he said.
