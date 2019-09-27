Coming off an incredible inaugural high school football season last year, Parke Heritage coach Brian Moore made it clear he wanted to see his team take the next step in 2019.
So far, so good.
The Class A No. 4-ranked Wolves entered Friday’s matchup against South Vermillion undefeated and tied atop the Wabash River Conference standings.
Looking to continue what they’ve built throughout the first five weeks of the year, the Wolves, powered by their explosive offensive attack, defeated the Wildcats 46-27.
“It was a huge win for our program,” Moore said. “From Day 1, we said we’re going to work hard and take it one day at a time and hunt them down one at a time … that’s what you’ve got to do. You’ve got to rise up in those big games.”
Wanting to open a game on the road against a conference rival, Parke Heritage came out firing on all cylinders offensively.
Led by quarterback Logan White, who threw for 407 yards, the Wolves moved the ball up and down the field with ease on their first four possessions, all of which resulted in touchdowns.
Three of the four scores came on passes from White. Noble Johnson hauled in a pair for 5 and 16 yards respectively, while Austin Petrillo outran his defenders for a 55-yard touchdown.
Running back Seth Bollinger, who used his power as well as his speed to rumble in for an 8-yard score of his own. On the night, Bollinger carried the ball 15 times for 94 yards.
“We came out like gangbusters,” Moore said of his team’s fast start on offense.
With the way the Wolves seemingly scored time after time and outgained the Wildcats in rushing yards (78-62), passing yards (252-161) and total yards (330-223), they had to possess a big lead at halftime, right?
Wrong.
After starting slow on the offensive side of the ball, South Vermillion quarterback Anthony Garzolini got his team on the board with a 58-yard screen pass to Peyton Hawkins and a 9-yard pass to Thomas Brooks — each going for touchdowns.
However, late in the second-quarter, Garzolini left the game with an apparent right leg injury — coach Greg Barrett later described it as an ankle sprain — after he was flushed out of the pocket and tackled to the ground awkwardly by a pair of Parke Heritage rushers.
Brooks, who had himself quite the first-half with a carry for 8 yards, four receptions for 47 yards and an interception on defense, took over under center.
On his first throw of the evening, Brooks lofted a pass into the hands of Brycen Dalbey for a 24-yard touchdown, making it a 28-21 game at the break.
“Thomas Brooks did a nice job stepping in and ran the offense good,” Barrett said of his backup quarterback. “He’s a good athlete and did a good job for us.”
Parke Heritage made the needed defensive adjustments for Brooks during the break, though.
And they paid off in a big way, as Jaylen Crull intercepted the junior on back-to-back drives, putting the Wolves’ offense in South Vermillion territory after each return.
And they obliged with Bollinger’s second TD run of the night and White’s third touchdown pass to Johnson.
“Boy, our offense just kept clicking. And those picks by Jaylen Crull, that got our momentum back and our confidence back,” Moore said of his team’s start to the second half.
White threw his fifth touchdown pass later in the third quarter, extending the lead to an insurmountable margin.
The win sets up a matchup of Parke Heritage at North Vermillion next week. The winner takes over sole control of first place in the conference standings.
“If you don’t come to play against those cats, they’ll bury you. We’ve got to bring the juice,” said Moore of next week’s game against the Falcons.
Parke Heritage 46, South Vermillion 27
Parke Heritage=22=6=18=0=—=46
South Vermillion=6=15=0=6=—=27
PH — Johnson 5 pass from White (Petrillo run), 8:46 1Q
PH — Bollinger 8 run (Bollinger run), 7:06 1Q
SV — Hawkins 58 pass from Garzolini (Garzolini pass failed), 5:59 1Q
PH — Petrillo 55 pass from White (Crull run failed), 4:34 1Q
PH — Johnson 16 pass from White (Crull run failed), 10:07 2Q
SV — Brooks 9 pass from Garzolini (Royal pass from Garzolini), 8:02 2Q
SV — Dalbey 24 pass from Brooks (Higgins kick), 2:00 2Q
PH — Bollinger 8 run (White pass failed), 9:25 3Q
PH — Johnson 12 pass from White (Johnson run failed), 7:10 3Q
PH — Wood 28 pass from White (Swinney kick blocked), 26.2 3Q
SV — Hawkins 3 pass from Brooks, 0.0 4Q
PH SV
First downs=22=10
Rushes-yards=26-124=34-86
Passing=407=194
Comp-Att-Int=27-38-1=11-22-2
Return yards=69=90
Punts-avg.=0-0.0=4-37.7
Fumbles-lost=1-0=1-0
Penalties-yards=8-62=6-40
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing — Parke Heritage, White 4-24, Bollinger 15-94, Petrillo 1-0, Barker 6-6. South Vermillion, Garzolini 2-3, Nieves 21-61, Brooks 9-16, Clay 1-(-4), Hawkins 1-10.
Passing — Parke Heritage, White 27-36-5 407, Johnson 0-2-0 0. South Vermillion, Garzolini 7-14-2 137, Brooks 4-8-1 57.
Receiving — Parke Heritage, Crull 5-49, Petrillo 6-76, Johnson 12-168, Wood 3-100, O’Brien 1-14. South Vermillion, Brooks 4-47, Hawkins 4-91, Royal 2-32, Dalbey 1-24.
Next — Parke Heritage (6-0, 4-0 Wabash River Conference) visits North Vermillion and South Vermillion (3-3, 2-2 Wabash River Conference) hosts Fountain Central, both next Friday.
