Early leads in each of the first two sets weren't enough Saturday morning for the high school volleyball team from Parke Heritage, which fell 3-0 to seventh-ranked Triton Central in a semifinal match at the Class 2A Heritage Christian Regional.
Triton Central advanced to the championship match later Saturday against the second-ranked host team, which defeated Union County in the other semifinal. Parke Heritage finished 24-7.
"They're a good team," co-coach Samantha Gregg said of the Tigers. "We had, I think, a seven-point lead in the first set and we did lead in the second set.
"We went point for point in the third set until [the Tigers] pulled away." The final scores were 25-21, 25-23 and 25-17.
Statistics for her team, coach Gregg said, were lower than normal because Triton Central was such a strong defensive team.
"They were picking up what we were throwing down," she said. Jillian Gregg had 23 assists and Atlantis Clendenin 19 kills for the Wolves.
Saturday morning's loss did not diminish the impact of her team's season, coach Gregg stressed.
"Wow! What a season," she said. "We were truly blessed to have a season and play all our matches, and all the work the girls put in?
"School is a struggle right now anyway, with the masks and the social distancing," coach Gregg continued, "and then coming to the gym and practicing and competing at the level they did?"
Parke Heritage=21=23=17
Triton Central=25=25=25
Highlights — For Parke Heritage, Jillian Gregg had 23 assists, 3 blocks and an ace; Atlantis Clendenin 19 kills and 4 aces; Carly Harpold 2 kills; and Jenna Brown and Kristen Wood a kill each.
Next — Triton Central (26-3) played Heritage Christian (30-3) in the championship match later Saturday. Parke Heritage finished 24-7, Union County 20-13.
