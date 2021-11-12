Parke Heritage knocked out of regional by No. 1-ranked team

For a team that set new benchmarks in its school’s history this year, Parke Heritage’s final football game sure hurt.
The Wolves were happy to be in their first IHSAA regional final in school history Friday night, made even better by the fact that Parke Heritage would be hosting it. Except the opponent was Class A No. 1-ranked Indianapolis Lutheran, a program that’s been to this stage many, many times before.
And in a 42-6 Saints blowout of the Wolves, it showed.
Lutheran romped its way to a 28-point second half after Parke Heritage kept within arm’s length for the first 24 minutes, attacking what’s been the Wolves’ Achilles’ heel for most of the season — run defense — with brute power and force.
Saints quarterback Montasi Clay and running back Joe Davis combined for an eye-popping 395 yards, taking advantage of gaping holes left by a line that on the other side sacked Wolves quarterback Christian Johnson five times.
It’ll be Lutheran’s fifth final four in six years and a bitter end to a spectacular season for Parke Heritage, leaving coach Brian Moore disappointed in the defeat but beaming with pride over what his players accomplished.
“They just up front got the best of us a little bit,” Moore said. “Gameplan-wise, I felt really good about what we could do and I still felt good about what we could do. And we had some things and just couldn’t get to them. And with [Lutheran], you can’t mess up anything, you can’t get behind the chains.”
For much of the first half, it was clear that Lutheran was going to make its living using the ground game. The difference early on was that Parke Heritage made it more difficult.
Lutheran struck first on a first-quarter Clay touchdown and Johnson struck back in the second quarter with a signature 24-yard passing score to Anthony Wood. But one of the game’s most critical points came right before the trip to the locker room, when Clay burst in for a buzzer-beating 1-yard score with no time left, a play made even more massive considering Lutheran got the ball first out of half.
Lutheran scored on that ensuing possession, making it 21-6, but the Wolves’ defense managed a three-and-out later in the quarter that would’ve set them near midfield with a chance to make a dent in the lead. However, Parke Heritage’s punt returner inexplicably touched a bouncing punt with several Lutheran defenders around it trying to down the ball.
Lutheran recovered the now-live ball and Clay scored on the very next play. That one was the dagger.
“[At] 21-6, we got a stop and then it just steamrolled from there,” Moore said. “This was tough. Losing stinks.”
What didn’t stink was the season Parke Heritage finished with. A first-ever sectional title, 10 wins and a fine benchmark for the program to set, with this year being the first time a four-year class played through the program following Rockville and Turkey Run’s co-op into the school.
With the Wolves now proving they can get to these heights, the mission now is to show up there continually.
“[The seniors] were here when the school started as freshmen, and they were here with me, a new guy [and] old guy coming in,” Moore said. “We’ve developed a heck of a bond. … My hat’s off to them for all the work they put in to get us to this point.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.