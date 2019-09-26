It’s been barely over a year since Parke Heritage High School competed as a football team for the first time, combining players from two teams that had just three wins — two of them against each other — in 2017. Expectations, with veteran coach Brian Moore brought in to lead the program, were fairly high, but some doubts were certainly there.
Fortunately for the Wolves, Moore — by his own admission — is “not a very patient person.”
At the midpoint of their second season, the Wolves have a career winning percentage of .813. (That’s pretty good, although it’s not as high as the completion percentage for senior quarterback Logan White — 94 for 114, .825).
“We have good kids, they work very hard and they’ve bought into what we’re doing,” Moore explained this week. And after an 8-3 season last fall, Parke Heritage is heading into a pair of crucial road games — South Vermillion today, North Vermillion next Friday — with a 5-0 record, ranked No. 4 in the Class A poll.
“This season has been easier,” Moore said, “because we know the system better. That’s allowed us to go faster and get up to speed.”
“Getting up to speed,” by the way, is not just an expression at Parke Heritage.
“I was excited [about the 2018 season],” current senior Christian Young said earlier this week. “Ready to start something new, with new chances for everyone.”
Young had played on the Rockville varsity in 2017 and is a two-year starter at offensive tackle for the Wolves. At 6-feet and 230 pounds, he might also be his team’s biggest offensive lineman.
“I thought we were going to be pretty good [in 2018],” he recalled, “but it surprised me how well we got together.”
“I was looking for a fresh start, a reset,” said senior wide receiver Austin Petrillo, who hadn’t been in Parke County very long — one season at Turkey Run — before the two schools consolidated.
“I wanted to get to know all the Rockville guys, and I was just hoping we would all click.”
If, from the outside, it looks like a dream-come-true scenario, there were other things involved — hard work obviously being one of those things.
“We have talented kids,” Moore said this week. “They just had to get stronger and learn how to win.
“We had to find ways to win last year, but they battled.”
Moore isn’t about to let his players think the job is done yet either.
“The word that we throw around is ‘humility,’ “ the coach said. “We’re good because we worked hard and can focus.
“This is when it gets fun,” Moore continued. “Big games, when every play counts.”
So what makes the Wolves so good? A quick glance at the statistics gives some hints: White’s near-perfect passing has resulted in four Parke Heritage receivers — Petrillo, senior Jaylen Crull and sophomores Noble Johnson and Anthony Wood — being among the top five in the Wabash River Conference.
“We’ve been very efficient offensively,” Moore said, “and we’ve gotten more stingy defensively, especially against the run.”
“We always have each other’s backs,” Young said, “and when we start clicking, we click.”
“We know what we’re doing, so everybody’s clicking,” is how Petrillo describes it.
And by clicking, the Wolves mean . . . ?
“We’re fast,” Petrillo summarized. “Both our physical speed and how fast we play.”
“We’re extremely quick getting to the ball and getting our plays off,” added Young, adding that the Wolves’ conditioning pays off in that respect.
Part of the team’s focus is, of course, on one game at a time. But the Wolves haven’t found a reason to limit themselves yet.
“Coach Moore tells us the only team that can beat us is us,” Petrillo said.
