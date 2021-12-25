PARKE HERITAGE: Five things to know about the Wolves for the Classic

Parke Heritage opened its doors in Rockville in 2018 as a consolidation of the old Rockville and Turkey Run high schools. Even in the short time of the last three years, much boys basketball success has accumulated. The Wolves hope for more success in 2021.
Here are five things to know about Parke Heritage going into the tournament.
5. Recent history — Last season in the Wabash Valley Classic, Parke Heritage defeated North Central 60-47 on Day 1 behind 25 points from Christian Johnson, lost to Greencastle 63-51 on Day 2 with Johnson scoring 21, edged West Vigo 49-45 on Day 3 as Johnson was "held" to 14 points and outlasted Northview 47-45 in the Day 4 fifth-place game as Johnson contributed 16 points.
The Wolves finished last season 27-4 with sectional, regional and semistate championships to show for their efforts.
The 6-foot-1 Christian Johnson, a junior, scored 10 points in the first game of this season — a 51-38 loss to Linton — but he suffered a torn meniscus in the process and hasn't played since. He is not expected to compete in the 2021 Classic, but the Wolves hope he can return before the state tournament.
4. All-time team history — Since the consolidation, Parke Heritage has won two sectional championships. Before 2018, Rockville claimed 18 and Turkey Run four sectional crowns.
The schools have combined for three regional titles — Rockville twice (2011 and 2012 in Class A) and Parke Heritage once (2021 in Class 2A). The second Rockville team and the 2021 Parke Heritage team emerged out of the semistate to the state finals.
The 2012 Rockville squad also captured the Classic championship, holding off Robinson (Ill.) 44-39 in the finale.
3. All-time individual history — The top five leading scorers in the history of all three schools are R.J. Mahurin (2009 graduate from Rockville) with 1,981 points, Landon Newnum (2019 from Parke Heritage after also playing three seasons for Rockville) with 1,702, Lane Mahurin (2013 from Rockville) with 1,588, Johnny Nelson (1973 from Rockville) with 1,522 and Nick Newnum (1976 from Turkey Run) with 1,487. R.J. Mahurin once had a 40-point game against Monrovia in the 2007 Classic, then Rox teammates Lane Mahurin and Gary Ulrich were named to the 2012 all-tournament team.
2. This season — Leading scorers for the Wolves before a Dec. 18 home contest against South Putnam were 6-2 junior Nas McNeal at 17.6 points per game, 5-10 senior Anthony Wood at 7.2 ppg and 6-3 senior Noble Johnson (Christian's older brother) at 7.2 ppg.
"We are still a work in progress as a team," Parke Heritage coach Rich Schelsky told the Tribune-Star. "We have shown signs where we can be very good, but we have also had moments where our youth and inexperience have shown up."
1. Difficult schedule — Parke Heritage has a 4-2 record entering Wednesday's home game against Class 4A McCutcheon (which was played after the Tribune-Star's deadline and the 2A Wolves have not played a single school in the class below them and have played several state powers in the Class 2A ranks. The Wolves fell to fellow area 2A power Linton at Hulman Center, but also, saddled Indianapolis Park Tudor with their only loss in the return of a revamped Rock-a-Dome in Rockville.
"We played a pretty tough schedule up to the Christmas break and we are hoping that has helped prepare us for anything we might see in the Classic," Schelsky assessed. "Our goal is to always have a good showing at the Classic, but ultimately this team will most likely not play its best basketball until February and March, which is what we always strive for."
