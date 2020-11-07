This is just a guess.
But Friday night's Class A football matchup between Parke Heritage and host South Putnam — both ranked in the top 10 of the final state poll — for the Sectional 45 title was likely one of the most entertaining games played in the IHSAA state tournament so far.
At any level.
Parke Heritage sophomore quarterback Christian Johnson accumulated 486 yards of total offense — 475 passing and 11 rushing — while throwing for five touchdown passes and running for one.
His brother Noble Johnson caught eight of his passes for 164 yards and one TD, but it was teammate Anthony Wood who hauled in the most yards — 250 on seven receptions, two going for scores.
Yet the No. 8-ranked Wolves lost to 12-0, No. 6 South Putnam 43-40 at Mark Wildman Field. The host Eagles piled up 400 yards of total offense, including 143 on the ground by running back Luke Switzer, who also contributed three touchdowns and a 2-point conversion.
The Johnsons weren't the only brother combination wowing the fans Friday. Luke Switzer's older bro, senior Hayden Switzer, caught five passes for 114 yards and ran twice for 63 yards.
On top of all that offense, there were 25 penalties for 188 yards — 14 against South Putnam for 113 yards — but the home team scored when it needed to the most. Near the end.
After Christian Johnson had hooked up with Riley Ferguson for a 26-yard touchdown to catapult the Wolves back on top 40-36 with 7:33 left, South Putnam benefited from a nice kickoff return and started its next possession from its own 44-yard line. Four running gains (all by the Switzers) — sandwiched around an incomplete pass — advanced the Eagles to the Parke Heritage 5.
From there, Luke Switzer crashed into the end zone and freshman Wyatt Kendall tacked on his fifth extra point to make the score 43-40 in South Putnam's favor with 5:46 remaining.
Actually, each team scored six touchdowns in the game. But while the visitors missed an extra point and failed on a 2-point running attempt, Kendall made all five of his PATs and Luke Switzer added a 2-point conversion run to make the 3-point difference.
Parke Heritage started its final possession from its 34 and used a C.Johnson-to-Wood 34-yard hookup to march into enemy territory. But the Wolves' final three plays were an incomplete pass, a sack for minus-6 yards and another incomplete pass on fourth down, giving South Putnam an opportunity to run out the final minutes.
"Our kids played the best defense for three quarters we've played in a long time," Parke Heritage coach Brian Moore said afterward as Noble Johnson and Ferguson had produced interceptions.
"In the fourth [quarter], we were beat up and ran out of gas. Offensively, we made some big plays, but left too many points on the field. I'm proud of our effort."
There was only one TD registered in the first period, that coming on a Christian Johnson 43-yard completion to an open Wood in the middle of the field near the goal line.
The Wolves increased their margin to 14-0 early in the second period. Christian Johnson faked a handoff and tossed the ball 2 yards to kicker/defensive lineman Quinton Hanks — lined up on offense — who had drifted unnoticed into the right side of the end zone to catch it.
The Eagles didn't score their first TD until 3:52 mark of the first half. That's when Luke Switzer punched in it from the 2, right after Riley Stone had connected with Hayden Switzer for a 39-yard gain.
One more touchdown by each team before made the halftime score 21-14 in Parke Heritage's favor.
But that was soon forgotten because of the barrage of points scored in the second half. On the second play from scrimmage, for example, Christian Johnson found Wood in stride for what turned into a 79-yard pass play to paydirt. That's when the PAT kick was missed, however, so the Wolves' lead was only 27-14.
Ferguson's pick in the end zone returned the ball to Parke Heritage at its own 20. The Wolves soon boosted their advantage to 33-14 on Christian Johnson's 2-yard TD run around left end with 2:17 to go in the third frame.
Here's where the real South Putnam comeback started.
Nick Switzer barreled in from the 4 with 1:18 left in the third period, then 22 of the Eagles points were scored in the final 12 minutes.
The first of South Putnam's three fourth-quarter TDs was a 42-yard jump-ball pass from Stone to 6-foot-4 Dru Teipen, who pulled it down like a rebound near the goal line. That cut Parke Heritage's lead to 33-28.
A 1-yard quarterback draw by Stone into the end zone — plus Luke Switzer's 2-point conversion run — finally put South ahead 36-33 with 8:35 showing on the scoreboard.
But as noted earlier in this story, there was still plenty of football left to play.
"South Putnam is a physical team," Moore admitted. "They have a great team."
South Putnam will go to Covenant Christian next Friday to try to win the regional championship.
If there's a bright side for Parke Heritage, barring unforeseen circumstances, both Johnsons and Wood will be back next season.
