Back in the days when high school athletic departments were smaller, head coaches that crossed over into multiple sports was relatively common.
A famous example locally is Howard Sharpe, who coached both basketball and baseball at Terre Haute Gerstmeyer for many years. There are still quite a few coaches who might be a head coach in one sport and an assistant in another, but the ranks of coaches who have head-coaching backgrounds in multiple sports is dwindling thanks to specialization and the head-coaching job itself being more of a year-round endeavor.
Parke Heritage boys basketball coach Rich Schelsky comes from the background of the multi-sport coach, only his background is even more diverse than most.
Schelsky will take all he’s learned in coaching (and playing) three different sports over both genders to the Bankers Life Fieldhouse floor with him when Parke Heritage takes on Fort Wayne Blackhawk Christian in Saturday’s IHSAA Class 2A state championship game.
Schelsky’s coaching journey has taken him down quite a few roads, but nearly all of them have led to success.
The grounding of Schelsky’s coaching career lies in his three-sport playing career. First at Bloomfield and then Rockville, Schelsky played basketball, baseball, and for the Rox, tennis in the fall. Coming out of Rockville, Schelsky played basketball for one season at Franklin.
His coaching journey took him first to the dugout. From 1996-2005, Schelsky coached Rockville’s baseball team, winning two regional titles in 1998 and 1999.
“We won so much so early when I was baseball coach at Rockville that I thought it was easy. Then reality set in and you realize you don’t win like this every year. That was a great learning experience for me,” Schelsky said.
Some of Parke Heritage’s current players weren’t aware that Schelsky had ever coached baseball. Others knew, but also knew his career in the dugout started before they were born.
“At first thought, I didn’t think he would be a baseball coach, but from what I’ve heard, he was really good and when we first consolidated, many wanted him to coach baseball,” Parke Heritage center Connor Davis said.
Through that period, Schelsky was an assistant coach on Mitch Lancaster’s staff at Rockville. In 2002, Schelsky took over as basketball coach. He only coached for a year, compiling a 10-13 record, before he was replaced by Dave Mahurin.
After Schelsky ended his time as baseball coach, he went in a direction very few basketball coaches have followed — he became the golf pro at Rea Park from 2005-08.
Golf and basketball coaching usually only mix when basketball coaches flail away at donor events or on their own time, but Schelsky was cut out for more. He’s won nearly all of the prominent local events — including a Terre Haute City Championship title.
However, the golf-related learning experiences Schelsky’s had that’s helped him most are only partly playing-related.
“One of the things I was in charge of [at Rea Park] was junior golf, so I still had that connection with kids. It’s still teaching a sport and it was a tremendous experience,” Schelsky said. “The biggest thing with golf is the managerial side. Organizing and leading people. When you run an event? Everything has to run right. That’s helped me a lot in the jobs I’ve had since.”
Playing golf, of course, requires mastery of self-discipline as much as raw talent and that also influences Schelsky as a coach.
“From the playing side is patience. In golf, you cannot get your day ruined by a bogey. Every hole is a different challenge. From a coaching perspective, it helped create patience. Don’t try to hit a home run in the first inning or try too hard to provide the knock-out punch early in a basketball game. That, for me, was huge,” Schelsky said.
Schelsky’s next coaching journey took him to Western Boone, where he coached the Stars’ girls basketball team from 2010-17. Western Boone never had a losing season in Schelsky’s years there as he compiled a 113-51 record there, including a sectional title and a regional final appearance in 2014.
“To go to WeBo? That’s probably the best thing I’ve done in my coaching in terms of preparing me for this moment. I had never coached a girls sport. I was blessed a tremendous amount of talent in the seven years I was there,” Schelsky said.
Schelsky said he coached the girls at Western Boone “hard”, but the experience also rounded off some of the blunt edges in his own coaching approach.
“Being around female athletes gave me the perspective that though I’m an intense guy, I don’t have to be that way all the time. It made me a better listener, it made me more patient and it calmed me down on the sideline. From a career standpoint, it was so critical,” Schelsky said.
Schelsky, now 46, returned to Rockville as both boys basketball coach and athletic director in 2017 and kept both titles when Rockville and Turkey Run consolidated the following year.
How do these multi-sport lessons get imparted to the Wolves themselves?
“He’s brought up some of the golfing and his girls coaching when it comes to getting us to focus,” Davis said. “We can see it when he brings up a team he coached that might have been more focused then we were or when he had to concentrate hard in golf.”
Parke Heritage guard Anthony Wood found a simpler reason why Schelsky’s multi-sport success means something to the Wolves.
“He has a lot of experience with winning and that’s helped us as we’ve gone through the tournament and in winning championships,” Wood noted.
Perhaps that multi-sport background is perfect for Parke Heritage? After all, these same Wolves have also been big winners in football too.
“Because of the many experiences I’ve had, from a coach and athletic director standpoint, it’s really helped me to be a multi-sport kid and to make sure it’s important. There’s nothing wrong with a kid being better at one thing and not another, but it is important to be around different teammates and coaches,” Schelsky said.
