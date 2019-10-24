With an undefeated Little Illini Conference record and a school-record 24-2 overall mark, the Paris volleyball team entered its Thursday night matchup against also undefeated LIC-rival Newton with a conference championship on the line.
After the dust had cleared, Paris dropped the regular-season finale contest in straight sets to Newton 25-18, 25-18.
“Newton is a good team and we have some things that we need to work on heading into the postseason,” Paris head coach Christy Pinkston said. “These girls work really hard but we just didn’t play our best tonight.”
Paris (24-3) was sluggish through the opening points of the first set, falling behind into an early 11-4 deficit. The Tigers seemed unable to communicate offensively and were struggled to force any viable attacks, eventually sinking further into a 15-5 hole.
After garnering the momentum of the gym, Newton began to tail off in its aggression, allowing Paris to string several points together. The Tigers quickly used the opportunity to piece a 9-2 run behind several kills from senior Lizzie Rouse to pull with 17-14. Newton quickly returned to form behind the arm of senior Brooke Jansen, eventually winning the first set 25-18.
The Tigers came out swinging in the second set, firing away on the outside en route to an 8-5 advantage. Despite the quick lead, Newton regained control with several defensive plays to halt the Tiger march with an 8-0 run of its own. Senior Renee Probst was dynamic through the night for the Eagles with a team-high eight kills.
With its regular season on the brink of coming to a close, Paris continued to fight as Rouse and junior Emma Pinkston came up with several blocks to rally the Tigers. Pinkston was also dynamic at the net offensively through the evening, coming up with a team-high eight kills.
Newton (27-8) continued to give up points to the furious Paris rally, eventually allowing a seven-point advantage to be trimmed to 19-16. Despite clawing back into the contest late in the second set, Paris’ struggles in serve return continued to haunt them as they fell behind 24-18. An Eagle ace put the final pin into the Tiger effort as Paris fell 25-18 in the second set.
“That really felt like the best complete game that we have played all season,” Newton head coach Jill Kistner said. “I couldn’t be more proud of these girls, especially against a top-quality team like Paris.”
After finishing a record-breaking regular season, Rouse believes that the best has yet to come for Paris.
“We are so excited about the postseason,” Rouse said. “I think that we will play the best going forward and learning from this.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.