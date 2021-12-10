Paris turns the tables to beat Marshall

There are no mountains in Paris, Ill., but there was an avalanche on Friday night.
Paris, down 15 in the first half, stormed back in the second half, using a 17-0 run to knock off Marshall 65-57 in a Little Illini Conference contest.
The Tigers outscored the Lions 39-19 in the second half. As far as Paris coach Chase Brinkley was concerned, it was just a matter of the Tigers getting their physical personality back.
“I told the players we had to play harder and we had to play more physical. We came out soft and weak,” Brinkley said. “We didn’t play hard in the first half, but give our boys credit. We responded in the second half.”
Conor Breneman led Paris with 20 points. Drake Bartos added 19. Ethan Dick (13) and Kody Crampton (10) also reached double-figures.
Both teams were missing players. Marshall was missing key contributors Logan Medsker and Rielly Wallace. Paris starter Zach Farnham left the team earlier this week.
It didn’t seem like a Paris win was in the cards. Marshall controlled the majority of the first half.
Marshall’s formula for success was forcing turnovers and draining its open 3-point shots. The Lions did both well in a 12-1 surge to start the contest. Marshall began the contest by making three of its first four 3-point attempts. Paris scratched back and a Drake Bartos layup at the buzzer closed Paris’s gap to 17-13 at quarters’ end.
Marshall went back to what got it the lead in the first place – forced turnovers and threes. Marshall’s opening five points of the second quarter were all scored via Paris giveaways. Marshall was also careful with the ball. The Tigers had eight turnovers before the Lions had given it away once.
Boatman also got red hot. At the 4:36 mark, his fifth 3-point bucket of the first half gave Marshall a 31-16 advantage. Boatman was 5-for-9 from long range before the half. He would go on to lead Marshall with 19 points, but 17 were scored in the first half.
Still, Paris proved to be decent finishers. A 9-2 run got the Marshall lead to single digits as the Tigers began to move the ball more effectively and avoid giveaways. Marshall, though, had a reasonably comfortable 12-point halftime lead.
Or so it seemed. Paris was about to turn the tables on Marshall.
The same formula that worked for Marshall was used by the Tigers in the second half. Turnovers, Marshall had six in the third quarter, took the Lions out of rhythm and helped the Tigers take it from the Lions.
“Turnovers were the moral of the story and sometimes we over-dribbled,” Marshall coach Nathan Haines lamented. “Sometimes we need to take the air out of the ball and keep it moving. We had five right out of the gate. That’s what got us.”
The rally started gradually. An 11-2 run encompassed half of the third quarter and pulled Paris within three. Marshall would lead by as much as five with 37 seconds left in the third quarter before Paris powered in front.
“We sped them up a bit in the second half,” Brinkley said. “We were just chucking up threes in the first half, playing right into what they wanted to do with their zone. We weren’t attacking the zone [in the first half] at all. That’s not what’s successful for us and it won’t be this year. We have to get it in the paint and get inside-out threes. That’s what works for us.”
A three-pointer by Dick at the third quarter buzzer kick-started a surge which saw Paris score 17 points in succession. Paris was 6 of 12 from the field in the final period while Marshall went ice-cold, missing its first 10 shots of the quarter before a Nick Brown 3-pointer broke the ice with 1:41 left in the contest. Paris’s lead peaked at 59-47.
Marshall staged a mini-rally to get within five in the final minute, but Paris took care of the game at the free throw line.
Paris (3-5, 2-1 LIC) is back in action at home on Saturday as it travels to Arthur for a game that was recently added to the schedule. Marshall’s game against South Vermillion, scheduled for Saturday, was called off, so the Lions (1-7, 0-2) have a week to wait for their next game at Lawrenceville.
“Hopefully, this propels us. We showed how bad we can play and we showed how good we can play. When we’re physical? Which we have been all year? We’re good,” Brinkley said.
