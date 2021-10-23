Paris to play at Mt. Zion in IHSA playoffs

Paris High School learned its Illinois High School Association football playoff fate on Saturday night — and the pairings turned up a one-time annual foe.
Paris was seeded ninth in the southern region of the Class 4A field. The Tigers will travel to play one-time Apollo Conference foe Mt. Zion next week.
Game day and time were not determined on Saturday evening.
The Tigers and Braves finished the regular season 6-3. Paris and Mt. Zion were in the Apollo Conference together from 1972-2014.
The winner of the Paris-Mt. Zion game will play either top-seeded Rochester or 16th-seeded Cahokia in the second round.
Casey also found out its playoff foe. The 11th-seeded Warriors (6-3) will play at No. 6 Sesser-Valier, a co-op, in the Class 1A field. The winner there gets No. 3 seed Athens or No. 14 Macon Meridian in the second round.
The only other area school that would have been eligible for the playoffs under normal circumstances is Martinsville. The Bluestreaks (6-2) had the best record among the southern Illinois eight-man teams, but there is no eight-man playoff in 2021.
