The Paris volleyball team fell in its Class 2A Teutopolis Regional championship match with Pana Thursday evening, losing in straight sets of 25-23, 25-19.
The loss capped the Tiger’s season with a 25-4 record, a school-record for Paris and for head coach Christy Pinkston.
“We fell behind a few times but there was no quit in this team, I am so proud of them and the way they competed,” Pinkston said. “The girls had a great season though and set new records for this program.”
Paris was strong-willed from the opening serve, quickly cutting away to a 13-10 lead after an ace from junior Sara Burger.
Senior Lizzie Rouse maintained a strong presence in the middle of the court for the Tigers, grabbing several early kills and a pair of blocks.
The Tigers continued to push the Panthers to the limit, eventually capturing an 18-13 advantage in the set. Four first set kills from junior Emma Pinkston also aided Paris in building a 23-20 lead. Despite the three-point advantage, Pana rattled off five straight points, including a set-point ricochet off of an overhead light, to take the first set 25-23. Pinkston finished the game with a team-high nine kills and a service ace.
Both teams went point-for-point through the start of the second set, with Pinkston nabbing three of Paris’s first six points. The two continued to trade punches before Pana began to separate itself with a 19-14 lead behind sophomore Jillian Hamilton. Hamilton led the Panthers with seven kills in the game.
Unwilling to let its season to end without a fight, Paris rallied with a 5-2 run to trim the deficit to 21-19 as Pinkston tallied several more kills. That was the closest that the Tiger team was able to cut the gap though as Pana overwhelmed Paris offensively. The Panthers, already having held the momentum through the majority of contest, scored the last four points of the game to win 25-19.
Rouse, the senior middle blocker for the Tigers, was disappointed with the final result Thursday evening but thrilled with her time spent at Paris.
“We all gave it our best tonight but I won’t ever forget this season,” Rouse said. “It means a lot to have set the school-record for wins with this team.”
The season provided opportunities for new leaps and bounds for Paris, with senior Sarah Wells happy that she was able to spend it with her teammates.
“Every year that I have been here with these teammates we have gotten better each year,” Wells said. “It has been great to see everyone develop and get better and to be successful with them.”
Paris=23=19
Pana=25=25
Highlights – For Paris, Emma Pinkston had a team-high nine kills and one service ace. Lizzie Rouse had six kills and two blocks. Sara Burger had one kill and one service ace. Katrina Strow has one service ace. For Pana, Jillian Hamilton had seven kills. Rachel Holthaus had one service ace.
Next – Pana (27-10) will play on Monday at 7:30 EST at Salem, Ill. against the winner of Fairfield and Benton. Paris ends its season at 25-4.
