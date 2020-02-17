For a quarter of Monday night’s second semifinal game of the Class 2A Paris Sectional, the host school’s girls basketball team looked pretty good — but not necessarily unbeatable.
But in a matter of seconds in the second quarter, the Tigers erupted for 10 straight points, their 18-13 lead at the first stop now a 28-13 margin. And the rest of Paris’ 62-35 win over St. Joseph-Ogden was a foregone conclusion.
“We just had to work on our communication,” Paris senior Sarah Isaf said after the game. “Once that starting clicking, so did we . . . and our defense leads to offense.”
Even in the first quarter, the Tigers shot 75% from the field, hit both their 3-pointers and made every free throw. Five Paris turnovers — the Tigers had just four the rest of the game — allowed the visiting Spartans some hope, but that hope was quickly extinguished.
Madyson Rigdon and Isaf opened the second quarter with 3-pointers, Karrington Krabel drove for another basket and Rigdon stole the ball for a layup to account for that 10-0 run.
It was 39-21 at halftime, and as the third quarter wound down the Tigers started to put the ball in the deep freeze. They held it for nearly a minute before Kendra Young found Jenna Gates for a 3-pointer, and the 62-31 lead that shot provided triggered a running clock the entire fourth quarter.
Paris was content to use that clock and possess the ball for those eight minutes — and had done the same against a short-handed Marshall team in the regional semifinals — for a stat that’s almost too weird to believe: in three postseason games, the unbeaten Tigers have had two scoreless fourth quarters.
Of course, Isaf didn’t play in the fourth quarter, nor did most of the regulars. Her game-high 30 points — on 11-for-13 shooting from the field and a 5-for-5 night from behind the arc — came in 24 minutes.
Rigdon added 11 points, Krabel scored 10, Gates had eight assists in three quarters and Kelsie Crampton did whatever needed to be done around the basket, including four assists of her own.
The Tigers face Teutopolis at 8 p.m. EST Thursday in what will be their last home game of the season.
“It was definitely nice to be back at home and have so many people come out tonight,” Isaf said.
Although maintaining a perfect record isn’t a very big part of the Tigers’ motivation, they did have one other thing going for them on Monday.
“When some of us were at Mayo [Middle School, The Spartans] beat us twice in the tournament,” Isaf said, “so we had a little revenge thing going.”
ST. JOSEPH-OGDEN (35) — Dukeman 1-3 0-0 2, Jacob 2-7 4-4 10, Barnes 2-6 1-2 5, Cramer 4-8 0-0 11, Armstrong 1-2 0-0 2, Vallee 2-3 0-0 4, At. Hamilton 0-0 0-0 0, Behrens 0-1 0-1 0, Wells 0-3 1-2 1, Lannert 0-4 0-0 0, Wentzloff 0-0 0-0 0, Al.Hamilton 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 12-38 FG, 6-9 FT, 35 TP.
PARIS (62) — Isaf 11-13 3-3 30, Krabel 5-7 0-0 10, Crampton 1-1 0-0 2, Gates1-3 2-2 5, Rigdon 4-10 1-1 11, Young 1-3 0-0 2, Tingley 1-3 0-0 2, Coombes 0-0 0-0 0, Hawkins 0-0 0-0 0, Cartright 0-0 0-0 0, K.Noel 0-0 0-0 0, Henderson 0-0 0-0 0, Hutchings 0-0 0-0 0, C.Noel 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-41 FG, 6-6 FT, 62 TP.
St. Joseph-Ogden 13 8 10 4 — 35
Paris 18 21 23 0 — 62
3-point shooting — SJO 5-15 (Cramer 3-6, Jacob 2-4, Dukeman 0-1, Lannert 0-1, Al.Hamilton 0-1, Barnes 0-2, Paris 8-16 (Isaf 5-5, Rigdon 2-5, Gates 1-3, Young 0-1, Tingley 0-2). Total fouls — SJO 11, Paris 10. Fouled out — none. Turnovers — SJO 16, Paris 9. Rebounds — SJO 27 (Vallee 4), Paris 19 (Isaf 4, Gates 4, Rigdon 3, Young 2, Krabel, Crampton, Team 4). Assists — SJO 4 (At.Hamilton 2), Paris 19 (Gates 8, Crampton 4, Rigdon 3, Krabel 2, Isaf, Young). Steals — SJO 1 (Vallee), Paris 8 (Krabel 3, Crampton 2, Isaf, Gates, Rigdon). Blocks — SJO 3 (Jacob 2), Paris 2 (Isaf, Young).
Next — Paris (34-0) plays 24-8 Teutopolis in Thursday’s sectional championship game. St. Joseph-Ogden finished 20-11.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.