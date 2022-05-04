Paris is good at high school baseball this spring.
Again.
Coach Creighton Tarr, questioned on Monday evening, couldn't remember the last time the Tigers had a losing record — and for a pretty good reason. They haven't had a losing season since 2010 season and this year will be one of the Tigers' best.
Paris handed Newton its first Little Illini Conference loss Monday and was 22-2 heading into Tuesday's scheduled game at Charleston. The Tigers are 5-1 in LIC play, needing to win their final two conference games — both on the road, against Lawrenceville and Casey — to earn at least a share of the conference title.
The win over Newton might also determine the seeding for upcoming regional play — which will be at Newton — so Monday's win was big for a couple of reasons.
"We had a really good year last year," Tarr reminded a questioner, "and we graduated a lot of guys [from a 25-4 team that lost a Class 2A sectional championship game against St. Joseph-Ogden]. We still had a good core coming back, starting with our pitchers and our catcher.
"We've be able to find way to plug in guys to fill the holes," the coach continued, "and it's been a lot of fun."
"We just come ready to work every day," said senior third baseman and pitcher Drew Pinkston. "All these guys want [success]. It really is a team sport."
"Everyone plays their role really well," added senior catcher Bryan Kohlmeyer. "We have a lot of versatile players, and we can hit one through nine [in the batting order]."
"I really like how we all play well together and try to keep each other's heads up," said senior pitcher/outfielder Hunter Cash, "and our pitching is really deep. We have a lot of guys who can go out and eat innings."
Those three players will all continue to play in college. Kohlmeyer has signed at Vincennes University, Cash at Lake Land and Pinkston has options he's still considering.
Pinkston, a starter since his freshman season, tied the school's record for batting average last season (.538) and is in position to better that mark this year.
Kohlmeyer, also a starter his entire high school career, has the school record for being hit by pitches and leads the LIC in on-base percentage. The pesky Paris leadoff hitter is also fast, and not just fast for a catcher, leading the team in stolen bases.
Cash, also the team's cleanup hitter and RBI leader, is considered one of the team's two ace pitchers — along with Chance Lehman — but Kohlmeyer gave the 6-foot-6 lefthander props on Monday by saying, "He's the best pitcher I've ever caught," a statement that seemed to catch Cash by surprise.
Lehman started on the mound and Cash got the save against Mattoon, while other starters for the Tigers on Monday were Nate Hollingsworth at first base, Landon Englum — with a glittering batting average of his own — at second, Zach Farnham and Brady Crippes in the other two outfield spots and Reed Stuck at shortstop, with Ethan Curl the designated hitter.
"These guys know what they're doing and they play hard all game long," Tarr said. "[Pinkston, Kohlmeyer and Cash] were big contributors when they were young . . . I just stay out of their way," the coach joked.
The three players interviewed Monday remain upset about their only conference loss against Marshall, but pointed out that their annual goals remain intact.
"Each year we have a goal of winning the regional, and also winning conference," Kohlmeyer said. "We did both last year."
"[The Tigers] make what I do a lot of fun," Tarr concluded. "They have talent, and they have the right mindset."
