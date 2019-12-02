Paris allowed just one basket after the first quarter in girls high school basketball Monday night, rolling to a 72-7 victory over Georgetown-Ridge Farm.
Karrington Krabel had 13 points and Katelyn Littleton 12 for the unbeaten Tigers, who used their starting players sparingly. Littleton also had four steals, while Jenna Gates had four assists and Madyson Rigdon four rebounds.
GEORGETOWN (7) — Hasselbring 2 1 5, Winland 0 0 0, LaGrand 0 0 0, Key 0 0 0, Peterson 0 0 0, Cobble 1 0 2, Collom 0 0 0, Smith 0 0 0, Waltz 0 0 0, Home 0 0 0, Ray 0 0 0, Sloan 0 0 0. Totals 3 FG, 1 FT, 7 TP.
PARIS (72) — Gates 2 0 5, Coombes 2 0 4, Tingley 4 0 9, Littleton 4 2 10, Hutchings 1 0 2, Young 1 1 4, Isaf 1 0 2, K.Noel 1 1 3, Cartright 1 0 2, Henderson 0 1 1, Krabel 5 2 13, C.Noel 2 0 4, Crampton 1 0 3, Hawkins 2 0 4, Rigdon 2 2 6. Totals 29 FG, 9 FT, 72 TP.
Georgetown-Ridge Farm=5=0=0=2=—=7
Paris=29=19=13=11=—=72
3-point goals — Gates, Tingley, Young, Krabel, Crampton.
Next — Paris (6-0) begins Little Illini Conference play Thursday at Newton.
In other girls basketball:
• White River Valley 55, Clay City 39 — At Switz City, the Wolverines evened their record at 4-4 and went to 2-0 in SouthWestern Indiana Athletic Conference action.
Both teams have home games Thursday. WRV (4-4, 2-0) meets Brown County and Clay City (2-5, 1-1) plays Riverton Parke.
• North Central 74, North Knox 27 — At Farmersburg, the host team improved to 4-2 and hiked its scoring average to nearly 60 points per game.
NC will be at home to Shakamak on Thursday. North Knox (4-4) is at South Knox on Saturday.
• Miners drop to seventh — A loss to top-ranked Triton Central on Saturday dropped Linton to seventh in the Class 2A poll of the Indiana Coaches of Girls Sports Association.
^Class 4A=
† W-L Pts Prv
† 1. Northwestern (7) 7-0 104 1
† 2. Lawrence North (1) 8-0 96 2
† 3. Crown Point (2) 9-0 86 3
† 4. Homestead (1) 5-0 76 4
† 5. Fishers 9-0 66 5
† 6. Hamilton Southeastern 7-1 53 7
† 7. Penn 7-0 52 6
† 8. Center Grove 7-1 23 10
† 9. Brownsburg 6-2 20 8
†10. Jeffersonville 7-1 15 9
¶ Others receiving votes: North Central, West Lafayette Harrison.<
^Class 3A=
† W-L Pts Prv
† 1. Gibson Southern (3) 5-0 96 3
† 2. Salem (6) 6-0 94 1
† 3. Benton Central (2) 6-1 91 2
† 4. Norwell 6-1 67 4
† 5. Mishawaka Marian 5-1 51 6
† 6. Winchester 7-0 46 10
† 7. Silver Creek 5-1 34 7
† 8. Heritage Christian 3-2 32 5
† 9. Evansville Memorial 2-0 16 NR
†10. Danville 5-1 15 8
¶ Others receiving votes: Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger, Greensburg, Angola, Fort Wayne Bishop Luers, South Bend St. Joseph's, Garrett,
†West Lafeyette, Chatard, Northwood, Washington, Vincennes Lincoln, Fort Wayne Concordia.<
^Class 2A=
† W-L Pts Prv
† 1. Triton Central (10) 8-0 108 1
† 2. Vincennes Rivet (1) 6-0 91 4
† 3. University 7-0 82 5
† 4. Shenandoah 6-0 68 6
† 5. Monroe Central 4-0 62 7
† (tie) N. Judson 5-1 62 2
† 7. Linton-Stockton 6-2 51 3
† 8. Lafayette Central Catholic 4-2 17 9
† (tie) Westville 8-0 17 NR
†10. S. Knox 7-1 14 NR
¶ Others receiving votes: Crawford County, Lapel, South Central Union Mills, Covenant Christian, Eastern Pekin, Providence.<
^Class A=
† W-L Pts Prv
† 1. Loogootee (8) 5-0 102 1
† 2. Jac-Cen-Del (1) 5-1 88 2
† 3. Tecumseh (1) 2-1 75 3
† 4. Oregon-Davis 5-1 73 4
† 5. Trinity Lutheran 3-1 66 5
† 6. Morgan Twp. 5-1 48 6
† 7. Lanesville 8-2 34 7
† 8. Kouts 7-1 26 10
† 9. Greenwood Christian 3-2 23 8
†10. Pioneer 4-1 15 NR
¶ Others receiving votes: Orleans, Edinburgh, Bethesda Christian, North Miami, Southwestern Shelby, Union City, Springs Valley
†Anderson Preparatory.<�
Middle school basketball
• Warriors advance — At Otter Creek Middle School, Woodrow Wilson swept sixth- and seventh-grade boys games from Sarah Scott on Monday at the Vigo County Tournaments began.
Woodrow Wilson won the sixth-grade game 53-21 as Trai Brown had 14 points and Gavin Woelfle 11. Howard Lewis had nine points and Tyisaac Corbin six for the Scotties.
The seventh-grade was much closer, the Warriors prevailing 33-31. Jahaven Duncan had a game-high 23 points and Trashaun Cockrell eight for Woodrow Wilson, while Landon Wilkinson scored 15, Alex Hall six and Ethan Willis five for Sarah Scott.
Play continues tonight with the Woodrow Wilson teams playing the host teams at Otter Creek and the West Vigo teams playing at Honey Creek.
Championship games are Thursday at Terre Haute South, with the sixth-grade game at 6 p.m.
Soccer
• Five Engineers honored — The United Soccer Coaches all-region teams were announced Monday, including three players from the Rose-Hulman men's team and two from the Rose-Hulman women's team.
Eric Kirby and Ryan Tarr were second-team selections and Pascal Schlee made the third team on the men's side, while Jessica Wells was a second-teamer and Christina Rogers a third-teamer among the women.
Kirby finished in the top 10 in Division III with 10 assists and also had five goals while earning Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference first-team honors. Tarr had a team-leading eight goals while also named HCAC Defensive Player of the Year, and Schlee led Division III with 12 shutouts and had a 0.58 goals-against average.
The Rose men were 16-3-1, sharing the conference championship and reaching the final match of the conference tournament.
Wells was a record-setting scorer for the women's team with a league-leading 16 goals and 15 assists and was HCAC Offensive Player of the Year. She finished her career with 44 goals, 29 assists and 18 match-winning scores.
Rogers was HCAC Defensive Player of the Year for a defense that posted 11 shutouts and allowed just five goals in conference play.
The Rose women were 15-5-1, winning both regular-season and tournament titles in the HCAC and getting to the NCAA Division III Tournament for the first time in 10 years.
Auto racing
• Sprint Week dates set — Dates have been set for the U.S. Auto Club Indiana Sprint Week schedule next year.
Some of the races will be run at Terre Haute Action Track, Lincoln Park Speedway, Tri-State Speedway and Bloomington Speedway.
The schedule:
July 24 — Gas City I-69 Speedway
July 25 — Kokomo Speedway
July 26 — Lawrenceburg Speedway
July 29 — Terre Haute Action Track
July 30 — Lincoln Park Speedway
July 31 — Bloomington Speedway
Aug. 1 — Tri-State Speedway
