Paris picked up its 38th win out of its last 39 games, counting last season, by defeating host Marshall 56-27 in girls high school basketball Wednesday inside McNary Gym.
“Our defense was in sync tonight and we held a very good offense in check the entire night,” Paris coach Dave Tingley said, referring in part to the Lions’ 10-for-50 shooting from the field.
“We ran the break [offense] tonight and got some easy buckets in transition. It was a team win vs. a very tough Little Illini Conference opponent. We are happy to come out on top with a decisive win on the road.”
Katelyn Littleton paced the winners with 15 points, including 10 in the first half, while Trinity Tingley and Kendra Young added 11 apiece and Madyson Rigdon had 10. Coming off the bench, Sara Mills paced Paris in rebounds with nine.
The Lions’ top scorer was Kai Engledow with 12 points.
Paris jumped out to a 7-0 lead, with young Tingley and Littleton each sinking 3-pointers, and took a 12-5 advantage into the second quarter.
Rigdon converted a three-point play in the final minute of the second period to pad the Tigers’ cushion to 25-12 by halftime.
With the home team down 42-16, the Lions did get back-to-back 3s by Mya Clark and Maya Osborn to pull within 42-22 late in the third quarter.
But the visitors took the final basket of that stanza and extended it into a 9-0 run in the final frame that boosted their margin to 29 at 51-22 and sealed the outcome.
“They’re a good team,” Marshall coach Kathy Miller said of the Tigers, who finished 34-1 last season. “They’re aggressive and get in your face . . . and make you work for everything you get.”
Miller did give credit to her Lions for continuing to compete, often diving for loose balls with their deficit topping 20 points in the second half.
“We tried to learn from our mistakes as we went along,” she told the Tribune-Star. “We missed too many shots around the basket. In the first half alone, I bet we missed eight or 10 shots under the basket.”
PARIS (56) — Young 3-6 3-4 11, Hawkins 1-2 1-1 3, Tingley 4-10 1-2 11, Littleton 6-11 0-0 15, Rigdon 3-5 4-5 10, Mills 0-0 2-2 2, Coombes 2-3 0-0 4, Hutchings 0-0 0-0 0, Sullivan 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 19-38 FG, 11-14 FT, 56 TP.
MARSHALL (27) — Engledow 4-12 1-2 12, Rayhel 0-3 0-0 0, Scott 1-12 0-2 2, Osborn 3-15 0-0 8, Sollars 1-6 0-0 2, Adams 0-0 0-0 0, Clark 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 10-50 FG, 1-4 FT, 27 TP.
Paris 12 13 19 12 — 56
Marshall 5 7 10 5 — 27
3-point shooting — P 7-16 (Littleton 3-5, Young 2-5, Tingley 2-5, Rigdon 0-1), M 6-22 (Engledow 3-8, Osborn 2-8, Clark 1-2, Sollars 0-3, Scott 0-1). Total fouls — P 11, M 10. Fouled out — none. Rebounds — P 35 (Mills 9, Hawkins 7, Young 6), M 28 (Engledow, Scott and Sollars 6). Steals — P 8 (Hawkins 3, Young 2), M 7 (Sollars 3, Engledow 2). Turnovers — P 10, M 12. Blocks — P 1 (Rigdon), M 2 (Rayhel and Osborn).
JV — Paris 41 (Sara Mills 10), Marshall 18 (Gracie Adams 6).
Next — Paris (4-0) will be at home Monday to take on Olney. Marshall (1-1) will play host to Lawrenceville on Monday.
