The Paris high school girl’s basketball team maintained its perfect start to the 2019-2020 season, beating host South Vermillion 60-33 Saturday afternoon. The victory extended Paris’ winning streak to 12 games.
“Our depth is so important because when teams go to scout us they can’t sag off on one girl or let another go,” Paris coach Dave Tingley said.
“There is no aspiration for a perfect record or anything. These girls just want challenges and if we play well, win or lose, then we are gaining something from that experience.”
Paris (12-0) quickly paced itself to an 11-8 lead in the first quarter, ending the period on a 9-0 run behind seven first-quarter points from senior Sarah Isaf.
The Tigers continued to penetrate the Wildcat defensive set, scoring at will as they continued their run in the second quarter to take a 29-10 lead. Paris was led by sophomore Madyson Rigdon, who had 16 points. South Vermillion senior Mallory Hawkins managed to cut slightly into the Paris deficit before halftime, hitting a 3-point shot to make it 29-13.
South Vermillion (7-5) ultimately trailed 33-13 heading into the third quarter, shooting 26 percent from the field compared to 52 percent for Paris.
Despite a strong Wildcat effort to chip away at the Paris lead in the third quarter, which included a second 3-pointer from Hawkins, the Tigers outmatched their host with an 11-6 run to start the second half. Paris freshman Kendra Young and Isaf combined for three 3-point shots to end the third quarter with a 21-point lead at 53-22.
“This was a game to gauge where we are at and an opportunity for our girls to step into roles that they aren’t used to,” South Vermillion coach Scott Jones said.
“I have tremendous respect for what Coach Tingley has built at Paris. This game made us better and developed our depth more.”
The Wildcats found their most success of the contest in the fourth quarter as juniors Lexy Gilman and Claire Kendrick scored for South Vermillion. Paris was outscored 11-7 in the quarter but the contest had long been decided.
Paris senior Jenna Gates, who had seven points, four rebounds and a team-high three steals, believes that the comraderie the team has acquired over multiple years of playing together is paying off.
“All of us grew up with each other and we have been playing basketball together since we were at a young age,” Gates said.
“Everything fits together well and its really cool for us as a team.”
PARIS (60) – Gates 3-7 0-1 7, Isaf 5-12 2-2 15, Krabel 3-3 5-5 11, Crampton 0-0 0-0 0, Rigdon 7-10 1-1 16, Littleton 2-5 0-0 5, Tingley 1-6 0-0 2, Young 1-2 0-0 3, Noel 1-1 0-0 2, Coombes 0-2 0-0 0, Henderson 0-0 0-0 0, Hawkins 0-0 0-0 0, Hutchings 0-0 0-0 0. 23-48 FG, 8-9 FT, 60 TP.
SOUTH VERMILLION (33) – Rippy 0-1 0-0 0, Berry 3-12 1-1 7, Lexy Gilman 1-2 0-0 3, Hawkins 6-14 0-1 14, Grange 0-4 2-2 2, Silver 1-2 0-0 2, Panagouleas 0-1 1-2 1, Freed 0-1 0-0 0, Levy Gilman 0-0 0-0 0, Kendrick 1-1 0-0 2, Ping 0-0 2-3 2. 12-39 FG, 6-9 FT, 33 TP.
Paris=20=13=20=7=60
South Vermillion=8=5=9=11=33
3-point FG – P 7-22 (Isaf 3-8, Gates 1-3, Rigdon 1-3, Young 1-2, Littleton 1-2), SV 3-12 (Hawkins 2-5, Lexy Gilman 1-2); Rebounds – P 28 (Young 5, Gates 4, Rigdon 4, Isaf 3, Krabel 3, Crampton 3, Team 6), SV 20 (Berry 6, Lexy Gilman 3, Hawkins 3, Grange 3, Team 5); Steals – P 10 (Gates 3, Young 2, Isaf 1, Krabel 1, Crampton 1, Rigdon 1, Tingley 1), SV 8 (Berry 3, Silver 2, Lexy Gilman 1, Hawkins 1, Freed 1); Blocks – P 2 (Gates 1, Crampton 1), SV 1 (Berry 1); Total Fouls – P 12, SV 8.
Junior Varsity – Paris beat South Vermillion 66-23.
Next – Paris (12-0) hosts Sacred Heart-Griffin on Friday at 10:30 a.m. South Vermillion (7-5) travels to Covenant Christian on January 4th at 3 p.m.
