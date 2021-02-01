They were wearing masks, and they got mandatory timeouts in every quarter (so there wasn't a lot of labored breathing, perhaps?).
But the Paris Tigers — and the Effingham Flaming Hearts — were playing girls high school basketball Monday night at Paris, and that was cause for celebration.
The fact that the Tigers held on for a 45-40 victory was good too, of course.
"It was really great," said junior Mady Rigdon, the only returning starter from a top-ranked Tiger team a year ago. "We were not expecting [to be playing] by any means, so we're excited to be back."
"Until the day we found out, I never expected we would play," added sophomore point guard Trinity Tingley, "so I don't care if we have masks on. I'm glad we're playing."
"We're doing what we've got to do," said coach Dave Tingley of the Tigers ("He wanted this more than any of us," his daughter said). "Seeing the smiles on the girls' faces . . . there's not too much to complain about."
It would be a stretch to say the game was a masterpiece, and neither team shot well. "It could have gone better. Kind of a sloppy win," Rigdon said, "but a win's a win."
"It was our first game back, and we didn't have a lot of time to practice," added Trinity Tingley. "It was a quick transition [from not playing to having a game after seven practices]. But for as little time as we had, we executed well."
For a little while Monday, it appeared the Tigers would pick up where they left off. Their junior varsity team notched a 20-point win, and after Rigdon hit three 3-pointers early in the second quarter Paris had a 19-5 lead in the varsity game.
But the Hearts only missed two shots in that second quarter, and got a putback after one of those misses. They closed to within 19-12 before Trinity Tingley hit a 3-pointer, and the visitors kept coming to get within 23-20 at halftime.
A sweet assist from Trinity Tingley to Deming Hawkins for a three-point play to start the third quarter alleviated some of the tension and the Tigers built a nine-point lead before settling for a 39-31 advantage after three quarters.
But although the Hearts were cold in the fourth quarter, the Tigers were colder. With less than three minutes to play, Paris hadn't scored in the period and Effingham was within 39-36 with Sawyer Althoff at the line for two shots. She made the first and missed the second, but Annie Frost got the rebound, scored and was fouled by Kendra Young — the tallest player on the Paris roster, who had just re-entered the lineup only to get her fifth foul.
Frost missed the shot for the lead, however, and the Tigers showed they remembered how to win. Katelyn Littleton, who'd had a miserable shooting night, took her defender off the dribble and drove for a layup, surviving an uncalled body check for the go-ahead basket. Trinity Tingley and Rigdon, the Tigers with the newest jobs, each hit a pair of free throws to clinch the win.
"Last year we had a lot of seniors," Rigdon said later. "I feel like I have to take some of [four-year starter and leading scorer] Sarah Isaf's responsibilities, and I know I can trust my teammates."
"It's a lot different than last year," Trinity Tingley noted. "I have more responsibility [taking the position that another four-year starter, Jenna Gates played]. I have big shoes to fill."
Rigdon led all scorers with 18 points and also had six rebounds and seven steals; Paris sophomore Kaitlyn Coombes came off the bench for nine points and a team-high seven rebounds (after leading the JV team in scoring earlier in the evening). Frost led a balanced Effingham attack with 11 points and nine rebounds.
"The biggest issue we're gonna have is just size," coach Tingley said after the game. "We're a shooting team, but tonight we had some really good looks and missed them. But we found a way to win."
EFFINGHAM (40) — Niebrugge 3-11 0-0 7, Armstrong 3-10 0-0 6, Mapes 1-4 0-0 3, Frost 4-8 3-7 11, Althoff 1-9 2-4 4, Allie 0-1 0-0 0, Schaefer 4-5 0-0 9, Budde 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 16-48 FG, 5-11 FT, 40 TP.
PARIS (45) — Rigdon 6-15 2-2 18, Hawkins 2-3 1-1 5, Young 1-6 0-0 3, Littleton 2-13 1-2 5, Tingley 1-4 2-2 5, Coombes 4-8 0-0 9, Mills 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 16-50 FG, 6-7 FT, 45 TP.
Effingham=5=15=11=9=—=40
Paris=10=13=16=6=—=45
3-point shooting — Effingham 3-14 (Mapes 1-1, Schaefer 1-2, Niebrugge 1-6, Armstrong 0-5), Paris 7-27 (Rigdon 4-5, Coombes 1-3, Tingley 1-4, Young 1-5, Littleton 0-10). Total fouls — Effingham 10, Paris 11. Fouled out — Young. Turnovers — Effingham 16, Paris 11. Rebounds — Effingham 42 (Frost 9), Paris 31 (Coombes 7, Rigdon 6, Hawkins 4, Mills 3, Young 2, Tingley 2, Littleton, Team 6). Assists — Effingham 9 (Althoff 6), Paris 13 (Young 5, Tingley 5, Coombes 2, Hawkins). Steals — Effingham 8 (Niebrugge 3, Althoff 3), Paris 12 (Rigdon 7, Young 3, Littleton 2). Blocks — Effingham 2 (Armstrong, Frost), Paris 3 (Hawkins, Young, Rigdon).
JV — Paris 54 (Kaitlyn Coombes 15, Sara Mills 12).
Next — Paris (1-0) plays Saturday at Sullivan (Ill.). Effingham is 0-1.
