Tradition? Hard to beat a basketball team three times? Or just a bad night?
Whatever the reason, Olivia Niemerg of Teutopolis scored 11 points in the last eight minutes and one second Thursday night and the Wooden Shoes upset top-ranked Paris 43-29 for the Illinois Class 2A Paris Sectional title.
The Tigers had beaten the Shoes twice during Paris’s 34-0 beginning of the season, but both games were reasonably close and the Shoes — Class 2A state runners-up last season — have been winning a lot of tournaments in a lot of sports for a very long time. No doubt there were fans in the packed gym not from either town who were there hoping to see T-town get its comeuppance.
But the Shoes shot 56 percent in the first half and the Tigers shot 20 percent, and it was all Paris could do to get back within 24-14 at halftime after trailing 21-7 at one point.
“[The Shoes] shot really well, and they guarded us very physically,” coach Dave Tingley of the Tigers said after the game. “And we didn’t finish around the rim like we have been doing.”
Kelsie Crampton, the Tigers center, opened the third quarter with a 3-pointer — she doesn’t shoot many of those — and the gym came to life, along with the Paris defense.
Although the Tigers shut down Teutopolis for most of the third quarter, the Paris offense — with the exception of a pair of 3-pointers by Sarah Isaf — couldn’t complement the effort at the other end.
“We just couldn’t quite get the get the [basket] to give us that bump,” coach Tingley said later, “but I loved the fight. We never gave up.”
Isaf’s two treys had cut the lead to 27-23 with about a minute left in the third quarter, closest the Tigers had been since 3-0. Then Madyson Rigdon stole the ball but couldn’t convert her shot, and then Niemerg hit a jumper with a second left in the third quarter — and added two more at the start of the fourth quarter to get the T-town lead back to 33-23.
But Paris wasn’t done. Karrington Krabel and Isaf put baskets back-to-back, and with a little over two minutes left Krabel scored again to cut the lead to 33-29.
Then Teutopolis went to the foul line and hit one of two — but rebounded the miss of the second. Another 1-for-2 trip to the line wound up with another offensive rebound for the Shoes, and then the Tigers missed point-blank shots and free throws as the Shoes scored the last 10 points of the game.
Krabel, who missed a couple of games near the end of the season with an ankle injury, was playing Thursday at “about 45%,” she estimated, but typified her team’s effort by double-teaming defensively all over the court in the last few minutes.
“I couldn’t let my teammate’s down,” she said afterward. “We built ourselves up to this moment. We did our best, the best we could do. We never stopped trying, never gave up.”
Niemerg, who was 5 for 6 from the foul line down the stretch, led all scorers with 17 points for Teutopolis and Lexie Niebrugge added 11.
Isaf led Paris with 11 points, while Rigdon had seven. Rigdon and Krabel had six rebounds each.
“It hasn’t really hit me yet that it’s actually over,” Isaf said after the game. “This was our best high school season ever.”
“The connections we had were amazing,” added point guard Jenna Gates. “We didn’t want it to end this way, on our home court.”
“We’ve played with some of these girls since middle school,” Isaf said. “Even though we didn’t want it to end this way, I’m so proud.”
“It was an amazing season,” coach Tingley said, “and the way the community stepped up and supported us in a tremendous way.”
