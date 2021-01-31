Almost a year ago, Feb. 20 to be exact, the Paris High School girls basketball team had racked up a 34-0 record and risen to the No. 1 spot in the Illinois Class 2A state poll.
The Dave Tingley-coached Tigers were preparing to face Teutopolis, a team they already had beaten twice during the regular season, for the Paris Sectional championship in the Class 2A state tournament. The winner would move on to the McLeansboro Super-Sectional.
But the Wooden Shoes upset Tingley's squad 43-29 that night and the Tigers finished with a still-outstanding record of 34-1.
Little did anyone know at the time that would be the last game the Paris girls basketball team would play until Feb. 1, 2021.
That's Monday.
Yeah, a not-so-little thing called the COVID-19 pandemic happened and rocked the entire world, including Illinois high school athletics. Openings of seasons normally played in the fall and winter were pushed back various amounts of time — sometimes several months — because of coronavirus concerns.
Last Wednesday, the Illinois High School Association announced that basketball season will start immediately and run until March 13. Schools offering basketball also must be in COVID-19 regions that have reached Phase 4. Basketball won’t have any postseason.
So the Paris girls will play host to Effingham on Monday night, with varsity action starting at about 8:30 p.m. CST.
"They are young as well," Tingley said of the Flaming Hearts. "Excellent program and a great coach. Should be a fun game."
Meanwhile, Tingley says he's "just happy that our athletes have the chance to be together again."
"It's just a different feeling to all be on the court together and it's been a long time coming," he added. "Our players are excited and there is a new and renewed sense of the privilege it is to be a PHS Tiger and play a sport you love with your friends."
Leading returnees are 5-foot-4 junior guard Katelyn Littleton and 5-7 junior guard Madyson Rigdon.
"[Rigdon] has a great feel for the game and is a playmaker," Tingley mentioned. "She's also a tremendous defender. . . . [Littleton] has speed, range and a fighter's mentality.
"Along with them, we have a number of talented sophomores that will get a lot of playing time."
Tingley said of his girls were fortunate enough to play this past summer with their travel teams, so basketball hopefully won't seem too foreign to them.
"They will be nervous to play again, but it will be an energetic nervousness," he predicted. "They will handle it well. They have done nothing but make adjustments and be flexible. I'm not worried about how they will handle the novelty of it all."
As expected, precautions will be taken in Illinois athletics.
"Masks are worn at all practices and games," Tingley explained. "They are limiting the fans to 50 [at games]. Only home-team fans can attend. No locker rooms for players [at least for now, still working on that one] and social distancing on the bench. There will be two balls for each game. Then officials will wipe down the balls at end of each quarter. Also, no tip-offs to start the game."
Other Illinois sports are being affected as well. Paris athletic director Creighton Tarr explained some of the differences for the rest of the 2020-21 school year.
"This is a very unique but exciting time for our athletes," Tarr said. "The next five months are going to be a wild ride, no doubt about it. We are going to squeeze in three seasons into a short period, but our athletes are just excited to get back out there and do what they love.
"There is going to be a small overlap between basketball and the football/volleyball seasons. There is going to be an even longer overlap between the volleyball/football and the baseball/softball/tennis/track seasons. We are all going to have to work together for the betterment of the kids."
Also Paris' head baseball coach, Tarr insists he's up to the new AD challenges — for scheduling games in sports that would not ordinarily conflict and for scheduling gym time for practice sessions.
"In a way, it's been a lot of fun," he told the Tribune-Star. "It's rewarding to me to get these schedules done and see our kids back in the gym preparing for games. Our school is excited to get this thing started.
"I look at our senior boys and we have several three-sport athletes — guys like Garrett King, Jude Sullivan and Mason Hutchings. They have missed out on 10 months of their high school athletic careers. The next five months, they are going to be making up for lost memories. All of our kids are going to be busy balancing academics and athletics. We all have a huge challenge in front of us. Our coaches are going to have to adapt their schedules to accommodate the kids.
"We have to all work together and make sure that we are doing this safely. The most important thing is the safety of our athletes. Everyone has done an outstanding job of following the protocols and guidelines to get us to this point. We can't wait to start."
