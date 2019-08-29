Paris got to the top of the high school football mountain fairly quickly in the past three years under coach Jeremy Clodfelder, going from a winless season in 2015 to 2-7 and 6-5 before an undefeated 2018 regular season, winning the first Little Illini Conference championship in the school's history and reaching the second round of the Class 4A playoffs as probably the smallest school in that class.
And considering that just seven seniors graduated from that historic 2018 team, there's really no reason to think that the roller-coaster will begin to plummet just yet.
"We would like to continue to maintain a program that the community can be proud of," Clodfelder said recently, and Friday night's home opener against a perennially strong Newton team will be a good place to start.
Take the skill positions, for example. Missing from this year's Paris lineup are quarterback Caleb Gates, receivers Caleb Mullenix and Josh Willmoth and tight end Cooper Block, but the Tigers had the luxury of playing a lot of different people last season. Senior running back Coy Landrum, senior running back Nathan Zorn, senior receiver Sam Mays, senior receiver Carter Hays and junior receiver/running back Mason Hutchings all got plenty of experience and Jarrett Key is another receiver possibility.
And while a late-season injury to Caleb Gates may have hampered the Tigers' postseason hopes, it did give senior Hunter Newlin two chances to start, including a playoff victory, so he's not really a newcomer at that position either. Junior Danny Perry also has some skills and a little bit of experience at quarterback.
Leading the Tigers up front are a pair of three-year starters, senior Hudson Hollis (6-0, 265) and senior Jackson Boatman (5-10, 225). Working to fill in spots vacated by all-stater Jacob Gates, Johnny Henson and Austin Ricketts are junior Connor Crunk (5-9, 180), junior J.R. Brinkerhoff (6-4, 180), sophomore Logan Bartley (6-3, 260) and junior Ethan Branch (5-7, 225), while junior Jude Sullivan (5-10, 165) and senior J.T. Johnson (5-10, 150) could help on the defensive line.
Junior Mason Stuck will be joined by Landrum, Hays, Key and Hutchings in the defensive backfield, while Mays and Zorn could see work at linebacker.
This is Clodfelder's fourth season with the Tigers, so the seniors are the first players he's coached all four years.
"It starts with the senior class," Clodfelder said. "This is their chapter . . . we're just focusing on the process."
The Tigers aren't as big at wide receiver as they were a year ago, and a new offensive line will have to be put together. There is inexperience at a few positions, the coach said.
But Paris has a few things going for it too. "The program, the coaches and the knowledge," Clodfelder said when asked about the team strengths.
So he and the team expect to be challenging for the LIC crown again against "Olney — and a healthy Marshall," Clodfelder predicted.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.