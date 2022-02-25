Paris falls to Pana after leading at halftime

Pana's Panthers proved for the second time this week that they are a second-half team in girls high school basketball, and they turned a first-half deficit around Friday to defeat Paris 46-33 in the championship game of the Illinois Class 2A Monticello Sectional.
The Tigers led 11-9 after a quarter and took a 17-16 lead to the locker room.
But Pana had also trailed Marshall at halftime in their sectional opener earlier in the week before dominating the second half of that game, and the Panthers did the same thing to the Tigers.
A 17-7 third quarter turned the game around, giving Pana a 33-24 lead, and the Panthers continued to pull away in the fourth period, including hitting 5 of 7 free throw attempts after missing every shot at the line earlier.
Jillian Hamilton had a game-high 17 points for Pana, which had all five of its starters score at least six points.
Mady Rigdon scored 14 points in her final game for Paris, but next highest were Kendra Young and Graci Watson with five points each. Kaitlyn Coombes scored four, Kate Littleton three and Trinity Tingley two.
Paris finished the season with a 28-5 record, while Pana (34-1) moved on to the Vandalia Super-Sectional.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.