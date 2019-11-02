The Paris football team took on a prominent Bishop McNamara team at home Saturday afternoon in the opening round of the Illinois Class 4A regional playoffs, falling 34-14.
Despite the season-ending loss, Paris coach Jeremy Clodfelder liked the fight that his team exhibited.
“I’m so proud of the kids and the way they fought today,” he said. “They played one of the most storied programs in the state of Illinois and didn’t flinch.”
Bishop McNamara (7-3) strong-armed the Tiger defense from the opening drive, scoring on a 42-yard run from Owen Jackson. The Paris defense continued to gift its offense opportunities on the next two drives, forcing an interception and a fumble recovery, with no points to show for them.
The running game continued to burn the Tiger secondary though as Bishop McNamara’s Caleb Smith scored on a 41-yard touchdown run with 2:08 left in the first quarter to go up 14-0.
Paris (8-2) continued to grind away at its early deficit, though, piecing together a strong drive in the opening minutes of the second quarter. The Tigers were able to halve the deficit, scoring on a 1-yard punch up the middle by Coy Landrum.
The Tigers retained several more prolonged drives through the first half but could not score, going into halftime down 14-7.
Paris continued to pester the Fighting Irish offense, forcing Bishop McNamara to earn every yard. After forcing a third-and-long pass-situation for the Fighting Irish near their own goal-line, Tiger Garrett King picked off Tyler Hiller, returning the interception for a touchdown to tie the game up at 14-14.
Bishop McNamara responded strongly on the next drive, bursting through the line of scrimmage on the ground and over the top. The Fighting Irish then pitched the ball out to Jackson as he scampered 11-yards for the touchdown.
Another Paris punt gave the ball back to Bishop McNamara, which promptly drove back down the field before Jackson scored his third touchdown of the game on a 6-yard run to extend the Fighting Irish lead to 28-14 with 9:18 left in regulation.
Bishop McNamara scored again on a 35-yard run from Manny Harris with just over three minutes left in regulation to put any hope of a Paris comeback away.
The 2019 campaign marked the fourth season at the helm for Clodfelder and the third consecutive appearance in the IHSA playoffs for the Tigers.
“This group of seniors has been with me since I came into the program and they have helped build Paris football into what it is today,” Clodfelder said. “The way they fought until the very end was great to see from them.”
Bishop McNamara 34, Paris 14
Bishop McNamara=14=0=7=13=—=34
Paris=0=7=7=0=—=14
BM – Jackson 42 run (Dolliger kick), 9:30 1Q.
BM – Smith 41 run (Dolliger kick), 2:11 1Q.
P – Landrum 1 run (Graham kick), 8:44 2Q.
P – King interception return (Graham kick), 4:19 3Q.
BM – Jackson 11 run (Dolliger xp good), 0:17 3Q.
BM – Jackson 6 run (Dolliger xp good), 9:18 4Q.
BM – Harris 35 run (kick failed), 3:16 4Q.
BM=P=
First Downs=18=11
Rush. Yds=309=75
Rec. Yds=84=96
C-A-I=7-13-2=6-14-1
Fumb./Lost=2-2=0-0
Punts/Yds=11-29=5-39
Pen./Yds=12-135=2-20
Individual Statistics
Rushing – Bishop McNamara: Harris 15-133, Jackson 11-116, Smith 4-40, Hiller 2-13, Magruder 1-7. Paris: Landrum 12-31, Perry 14-28, Hutchings 9-22, King 1-(-3), Zorn 5-(-3).
Passing – Bishop McNamara: Hiller 7-13-2 84. Paris: Perry 5-13-1 96, Hutchings 1-1-0 0.
Receiving – Bishop McNamara: Jackson 2-35, Harris 3-18, O’Connor 1-18, Smith 1-13. Paris: Hutchings 2-60, King 2-31, Mays 2-5.
Next – Bishop McNamara (7-3) will play against the winner of Tolono Unity and Clinton. Paris finished 8-2.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.