The Paris volleyball team continued its historic run through the 2019 season, winning its Class 2A Teutopolis Regional opening match against Teutopolis 25-18, 12-25 and 26-24 on Tuesday.
Paris head coach Christy Pinkston credited her team with coming together and pushing forward when things got tough in the three-set thriller.
“I knew this was going to be tough but the girls made this a team win tonight,” Pinkston said. “These girls were great and I am so proud. They came out and wanted it.”
Paris (25-3) opened the contest aggressively at the net, wreaking havoc amongst the lines of communication for Teutopolis and forcing multiple errors. The Tigers pushed their way to a strong 15-10 lead with multiple blocks and four kills in the first set coming from senior Lizzie Rouse. She finished the game with a team-high 13 kills.
Paris used a 6-2 run to further its lead before the Wooden Shoes came alive on a 5-0 run of their own to pull within 21-17. A disciplined effort from the Tigers' service line brought the first set out of reach for Teutopolis as Paris won 25-18.
Despite the struggles through the opening set for the Wooden Shoes, Teutopolis seemed to right the ship in the second frame with a quick 15-7 lead. The blocking presence at the net for the Tigers disappeared as the host Teutopolis team flourished within the change of momentum. Paris was able to score just five more points in the set as they fell 25-12.
The Tigers rallied their way to a 6-2 lead in the start of the final set with two kills coming from junior Emma Pinkston. Pinkston was a force to be reckoned with offensively through the game, grabbing 11 kills and two service aces.
“It felt so good for us to play like that again,” Pinkston said. “We haven’t had that intensity in a while but that was a really good team effort.”
As quickly as the four-point advantage had occurred though, Teutopolis reclaimed the lead behind a 7-2 run as senior Erica Michels tallied two of her 14 kills in the game. Paris was resilient in its effort, clawing back into a 14-10 lead.
Teutopolis (18-17) continued to inch closer as Erica Michels and junior Carly Michels hammered away at the Tiger advantage. The two teams traded punches through the majority of the third set, eventually tying the contest at 24-24. After a quick Paris point, Pinkston rose up and sent a ball flying off of the hands of a Wooden Shoe defender, eventually landing out of bounds, to capture the 26-24 victory for the Tigers.
The win was a shot of confidence in the arm for the Tigers, who less than a week ago fell in its regular-season finale to Newton.
“Team. This is all about the team and it was a team win again tonight,” Paris junior libero Katrina Strow said. “We are still working towards what we have wanted since the beginning of our season and I don’t believe there is a limit to what this team can do.”
Teutopolis 18 25 24
Paris 25 12 26
Highlights – For Paris, Lizzie Rouse led the team with 13 kills and three blocks. Emma Pinkston had 11 kills and two service aces. For Teutopolis, Erica Michels led the team with 14 kills. Carly Michels had 11 kills and four service aces. Ciara Roepke had one ace. Holly Heuerman had one ace.
Next – Paris (25-3) plays the winner of Pana and Vandalia on Thursday at 6 p.m. at Teutopolis. Teutopolis ends its season at 18-17.
