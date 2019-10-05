Something special has been brewing on the high school volleyball court in Paris, Illinois, over the last few years.
And this season, the Tigers have made the biggest jump of them all, winning 15 of their first 17 games before they hosted the Paris Invitational Saturday morning.
One of the two losses, though, came against Tri-County last week.
So, when the two rivals went undefeated (2-0) in the round-robin portion of the invite, it was almost too good to be true that they’d get to duke it out to become champions.
And after slogging through the first two matches of the day, as coach Christy Pinkston described, the Tigers came out with a purpose against the Titans, downing them in straight sets to win the Invitational.
“This was awesome,” Pinkston said of winning the Paris Invitational. “We played Tri-County last week and lost, and then this morning, it started rough. I was hoping they would come this afternoon and play hard and they amazed me.”
Paris defeated West Vigo 2-0 (25-14, 25-15) and Chrisman 2-1 (25-17, 20-25, 15-4) to earn its way into the first-place match.
In the first set, Tri-County came out cooking with gas. The Titans possessed a 10-4 lead and showed all sorts of emotion on the court after a point went their way.
But Paris didn’t let it get to them and continued to make it difficult on its opposition with its movement, which tilted the game back into the favor of the hosts, as they went on a 5-0 run and then an 8-0 run shortly after to take the lead.
The defensive play of Emma Pinkston (four digs) and the offensive game of Sarah Wells (four kills) were the keys in the game’s alteration, but it was the communication and spacing that stuck out most.
“They help each other a lot. And so, when we aren’t playing our best, it’s usually because of the lack of communication, and that’s something they have to find. I know it’s kind of weird, but I try a lot to not call timeouts when I see as a team they’re struggling because I think it’s important that they have to work it out,” Pinkston said.
Paris finished off Tri-County in the first set with a 25-20 win and carried it over into the second set, winning 25-18 to earn the first-place plaque.
Saturday’s three wins moved the Tigers’ win total to 18, matching the program’s highest mark, which was set last season. With several games remaining on the schedule, and with the way they’ve played all year, Paris can do something no team has ever done in school history with another win.
“These girls have worked so hard for it,” Pinkston said of her team’s success. “It just makes me so happy for them because they’ve worked their tails off.”
West Vigo, the only other team from the Wabash Valley that took part in the Invitational Saturday, didn’t get its morning off to quite the start it wanted.
The Vikings were dropped in straight sets by Paris and then fell 2-1 to Chrisman (25-22, 22-25, 8-15), putting them in the fifth-place match.
And the way it got started, it looked like a very real possibility West Vigo would head back home without a win.
Martinsville got out to an early lead of 16-4 and had everything working for it. But West Vigo coach Casey Lee asked for a timeout and had a long chat with her group that seemingly flipped the switch for them.
“I just had a conversation with my girls about the will to win. It’s not something I can give them, they have to find it within themselves. I told them, ‘shake off everything you’ve done so far today. Come out and be ready to play now. That’s what we need to focus on,’” Lee said.
The Vikings came out of the one-minute break looking like a completely different group and began to chip away at the deficit. They strung together several multi-point runs and all of a sudden found itself trailing by just one, 22-21.
Martinsville responded, though, by getting it to set point. That, however, would be the last point it’d score, as West Vigo rattled off the final four points to earn the 26-24 first set comeback win.
The duo of senior Savannah McCoy (10 kills) and freshman Kierra Kelley (eight digs, three kills) headlined the come-from-behind victory, along with setter Teryn Garzolini (18 assists).
“In the first set, we got down a lot and had just two kills. I told them, ‘you are not making them work for this.’ I said, ‘go out and swing.’ And as soon as we started doing that, they weren’t returning it and allowed us to come back,” said Lee.
West Vigo used the momentum it gained from the first set and carried it over to the second. The Vikings held a seven-point advantage for most of it before putting their foot on the gas at the end to pick up the 25-15 win, allowing them to leave the Invitational on a high note.
Round robin
West Vigo=14=15
Paris=25=25
West Vigo=25=22=8
Chrisman=22=25=15
Chrisman=17=25=4
Paris=25=20=15
Fifth place
West Vigo=26=25
Martinsville=24=15
Highlights – West Vigo, Savannah McCoy led the way with 10 kills, 6 digs, 1 ace, 1 assist and 1 block. Kierra Kelley added 8 blocks, 3 kills, 2 aces and 1 dig, while Teryn Garzolini had 18 assists and 1 block and Riley Dierdorf had 5 kills and 1 ace.
Next – West Vigo (11-16) hosts Terre Haute North Tuesday.
First place
Tri-County=20=18
Paris=25=25
Highlights – Paris, Emma Pinkston led the way with 6 kills, 4 digs and 2 aces. Payton Block added 13 assists, 3 digs, 2 aces, 1 block, while Sara Burger had 3 aces, 3 kills, 2 blocks and 2 digs and Sarah Wells had 4 kills, 4 digs, 1 ace, 1 assist and 1 block.
Next – West Vigo (18-2) travels to Richland County Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.