Linton and Riverton Parke each had a nail-biter in high school football sectional play Friday night, with the Panthers' comeback rewarded and the Miners' comeback coming up a point short.
At Mecca, Riverton Parke fell behind 12-0 early against a Covington team that beat the Panthers 52-18 during the regular season.
But Peyton Robins scored on a 49-yard run to cut the lead in half, and in the fourth quarter Derron Hazzard scored the game-tying touchdowen and Jeremy Cox powered in for a 2-point conversion as the home team held on for a 14-12 win. A clutch punt by Derek Lebron made Covington's last drive a potentially long one, and a fourth-down pass deflection by Brayden Ison stopped that Covington drive.
Now 4-6, Riverton Parke hosts the Class A Sectional 45 championship game next week against Parke Heritage.
Linton, facing the Evansville Mater Dei team that's the traditional power in Class 2A Sectional 40, gave up an early touchdown and never caught up. A 48-yard touchdown run by Gabe Eslinger got the Miners within 14-13, but they trailed 28-19 at halftime.
Linton held Mater Dei scoreless in the second half but could only get one touchdown, coming within 28-27 in the third quarter but unable to score in the final period.
Linton finished 10-1 for the season, while Mater Dei advances with a 9-2 record.
