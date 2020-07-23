Jared Martin enjoyed a very successful four-year baseball career at Riverton Parke High School from 1998 to 2001 when he started at either second base or shortstop.
His junior-year team from 2000 captured Class A sectional and regional championships before being eliminated in the semistate and his senior-year team from 2001 hoped for a repeat but still reached the regional title game.
As a 5-foot-5, 130-pound freshman in the spring of 1998, however, Martin appeared to be “just” a good all-around player. Small in stature, he still hit three home runs. But some of his long balls fell short of the fence and into opposing outfielders’ gloves.
That changed before Martin’s sophomore year. With help from his father Jeff and some of his friends on Riverton Parke’s football team, he hit the school weightroom harder than ever during the off-season.
Consistent dedication to several weightlifting exercises — especially the squat (maxing out at 405 pounds at parallel depth) and the clean — plus an unexpected three-inch growth spurt enabled the right-handed Martin to boost his home-run total to 16 in 1999. At the time, that became the single-season school record, breaking Darrell Pruitt’s old mark of 12 set in 1992.
Martin then blasted 19 bombs in 2000 and 13 in 2001 for a career total of 51, breaking the state record by one. His state mark still stands and that’s why he has been named the Tribune-Star’s Best Remembered Male Athlete in Riverton Parke history this week.
Tyler Morgan, the school’s all-time leading scorer and rebounder in basketball and a three-sport standout, also was strongly considered for the honor. So was Blake Price, who broke Martin’s single-season school record for home runs in 2011 when he belted 21.
But Martin, now 37, still owns the school and state career marks for roundtrippers.
An agent for Indiana Farm Bureau Insurance in Rockville, he and wife Tiffani have two sons and he still enjoys discussing his home-run record with Parke County citizens old enough to remember his accomplishments.
Even though he considered himself compact strong by his senior year, he was still only 5-9, 165. So non-Wabash Valley teams didn’t see him as a power threat batting from the No. 2 spot in the lineup.
One of his fondest memories was the Panthers’ regional championship matchup against Tecumseh at Loogootee when he was a junior.
“We were losing,” Martin recalled. “I don’t remember what inning it was. But I was coming up to bat and [then-senior] Dusty [Pruitt] actually told me to hit this one for him because he wasn’t done playing [high school baseball] yet.
“So I happened to hit that one out [for a home run] and we went on a big run. I mean, everybody just started killing the ball after that and we put up quite a few runs in that inning and ended up winning.”
Martin also can describe his 50th career homer, which tied the previous state record set by Marion’s Tommy Pearce (1995-98), and his 51st, which broke Pearce’s record, at the end of his senior year.
His 50th came against North Vermillion, coached by the late Don Corey, during the North Vermillion Sectional.
“We were ahead at the time anyway,” Martin mentioned. “I do remember afterward ... coach Corey came up to me and said, ‘You know, I didn’t have to pitch to you,’ joking around. I told him, ‘I know it, but I really appreciate that you did.’ And we just kinda laughed. He was a great person.”
No. 51, ironically enough, occurred on Martin’s final at-bat of his final high school game, a regional loss to Tecumseh at Loogootee.
“On the at-bat before, their pitcher hit me,” Martin noted. “It caught the corner of my shoulder blade and it absolutely dropped me. I had never been hit and have it hurt like that before. But that kid was throwing pretty hard.
“So I didn’t think I was going to get another shot [at the state record] because it was like the next-to-last inning and we were not hitting well in that game. I mean, I wasn’t either.”
But a few of Martin’s teammates reached base after that and he ended up getting another at-bat after all.
“I was coming up third [in the final inning],” he pointed out. “The first two guys struck out. The pitcher for Tecumseh was throwing a heck of a game and I couldn’t really take any practice swings before my final at-bat because my shoulder blade still hurt.
“I just kinda told myself that I was just going to swing at the first three pitches and kinda go from there. On the first one he threw me, it was a fastball and I hit it out to center field.
“When I touched home plate, I was telling everybody [congratulating him] not to slap me in the back because my shoulder blade still hurt.”
Immediately afterward, Martin kinda shrugged off his historic homer because his team went on to lose, thus ending the Panthers’ season and his high school career.
But as the following years flew by — including two seasons of baseball at Wabash College — he learned to appreciate his achievement a little more.
“It’s been kind of a cool conversation piece that comes up every once in a while,” Martin admitted.
Martin also acknowledged Riverton Parke’s home diamond was a little on the short side from home plate to the outfield fence — 290 feet down the lines and 330 feet to center — and that may have contributed to a few extra homers that would have been outs in larger parks.
“I can’t claim that all 51 would have been home runs at Victory Field [in Indianapolis],” he said with a chuckle. “But I did hit one out at Terre Haute South.”
Longtime Riverton Parke baseball coach Charlie Martin, no relation to Jared Martin, said nothing should diminish any baseball accomplishments of Jared, regardless of field dimensions.
“Jared was as hard a working player as I’ve ever coached,” Charlie Martin emphasized. “He wasn’t a big kid. But for a guy who was ‘just’ a baseball player, he lifted like he was a football player.
“He made himself into an exceptional power hitter.”
Other career categories that Jared Martin ranks high in IHSAA baseball history include runs batted in (tied for fourth, 163) and runs scored (fifth, 164). Incidentally, Price’s 21 home runs in 2011 are tied for the most in a single season ever.
