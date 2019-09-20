Terre Haute South’s football team had nothing but good times under the Friday night lights during the 2019 season so far.
On Friday, however? The lights were out in a hurry for the Class 5A No. 5 Braves.
Bloomington South dominated in all facets. Terre Haute South couldn’t sustain offense and couldn’t stop the Panthers’ pass game. The Braves suffered their first loss of the season with a 44-0 Conference Indiana defeat at Bob Clements Field.
“Bloomington South played their best game of the year, and unfortunately, we played our worst,” Terre Haute South coach Tim Herrin said.
The Braves (4-1, 2-1) had two big problems. The Panthers’ sizable defensive line and 6-foot-5 wide receiver Jordan Meeks. Bloomington South quarterback D.J. Bull wasn’t an insignificant obstacle either.
The Panthers’ line kept Terre Haute South running back Allen Haire under wraps when the outcome of the game was still in the balance as he didn't gain more than five yards on a carry until the second quarter. Haire’s fourth carry was the one that was most impactful.
After Bloomington South punter Ethan Hensley pinned the Braves at their own 2, Terre Haute South tried to run Haire up the middle, but the Panthers’ line collectively pushed backwards and tackled Haire in the end zone for a safety.
The Braves never really recovered.
“They fed off of that and it was a big swinging point," Herrin acknowledged.
Bloomington South coach Mo Moriarty recognized the momentum gained on the play too.
“When our defense plays well? That’s basically how we play well as a team. They get a safety and then I thought our quarterback was outstanding tonight,” Moriarty said.
Bull, who completed 20 of 27 passes for 251 yards and three touchdowns, certainly was good. Bloomington South (3-2, 2-1) scored after the free kick as Bull found Meeks for a 7-yard touchdown on a fade route.
A fade to Meeks is a different kind of play. South simply didn’t have anyone tall enough to cover Meeks one-on-one and the senior receiver would finish with seven catches, 79 yards and one more touchdown — all of his damage done before halftime.
Bull had his finest moment on the Panthers’ third touchdown. He shoulder-faked South’s defense to pause on a sideline throw to Maddix Blackwell, who got a couple of steps on his corner. Bull’s pass was true and Blackwell scored an easy 44-yard touchdown to put the Panthers up 16-0.
For the first time? Herrin saw dejection in his Braves.
“When they hit the bubble-and-go up the sideline? Defensively, offensively and special teams? We dropped our heads. It’s the first time we haven’t reacted to being played physical. Usually they respond to that. For whatever reason tonight? They didn’t,” Herrin said.
The Panthers scored twice more before halftime to lead 30-0 at the break and then again on the first possession of the second half to trigger a running clock – a rule new in Indiana this season. Once a team takes a 35-point lead in the second half? The clock only stops after the conclusion of a scoring play, for injuries or if a timeout is called. The Panthers scored once more with the running clock in effect.
For Moriarty? It was a historic day. He earned his 300th career win, just the fifth coach in Indiana history to reach that mark. With a 300-98 career record, Moriarty has a .753 winning percentage, the best among the quintet of coaches who have reached 300.
“What means more to me right now is that this football team lost to Bloomington North last week for the first time since 2013, but we didn’t let down, we didn’t put our heads down and pout. We came out and had a great week. Terre Haute South is a great football team this year, they really are, but we had a great week and I think they were a little flat,” Moriarty said.
As for the Braves? Herrin has faith Terre Haute South will bounce back when it travels to Bedford North Lawrence next Friday.
“It’s part of life. We’ve had a great four weeks and now something bad happens. It’s how you react to it? We can react negatively and point fingers and listen to naysayers. Or we can say we have to strap it up and play fundamental, physical football. I think [the latter] will happen,” Herrin said.
