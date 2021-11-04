The 2021 high school football season hasn't been what is was expected to be at Riverton Parke.
Yet.
Coach Brad Sanders and his Panthers were hoping this would be the year their team turned the corner, and a decisive win over Attica in the season opener seemed to validate those wishes. Then . . .
"We had a lot of COVID issues early on," Sanders said this week. "Hazzard missed the Fountain Central game [a 12-point loss], we fumbled on the 2-yard line against Seeger [another 12-point loss], and then we had just 12 players available and had to cancel the South Vermillion game. It took awhile to get our momentum going again."
Riverton Parke is 4-6 heading into Friday night's sectional championship game against Parke Heritage. The Panthers lost by 28 points to the Wolves at Rockville four weeks ago, but last week they avenged an earlier 34-point loss to Covington. And they're playing for a sectional championship, which they haven't done in awhile, so maybe that corner is closer than it looks.
The Panthers have won one sectional in their history, in 2005. "We make sure we look at that trophy in the case every day," Sanders said.
That championship came during a five-year run during which the Panthers didn't have a losing record. Since then, however, Riverton Parke hasn't had even a .500 season.
Derron Hazzard — the "Hazzard" who missed the Fountain Central game and the junior running back who has accounted for 1,719 yards in eight games (1,124 rushing with 13 touchdowns, 595 passing with five more scores — admitted this week that the perception of his team hasn't been great lately.
"I think we're in the process of changing that," he said. "The wins and losses haven't exactly been what we wanted, but we're starting to put it all together."
"Our senior class is trying to build that foundation," added Derek Lebron. "We've got a bunch of unselfish guys."
Lebron — who also announced this week that he's taking his 86-mph fastball to Rend Lake for college baseball — would qualify as one of the unselfish guys. Riverton Parke's starting quarterback since his sophomore year, Lebron (who has passed for 1,146 yards and 10 touchdowns this season) moved to tight end last week.
"Anything to help the team out," he said. "That's what we had to do to win that game."
"We're a wing-T team," Sanders pointed out. "We've thrown more in the past, but the last couple games we've focused on running [with Hazzard joined by Peyton Robins and Jeremy Cox in the backfield]. We're chewing up clock. Covington had just one possession in the first quarter last week [which limited the Trojans' prolific passing attack]. Parke Heritage is a lot similar [to the Trojans], but obviously they're a little better at what they do."
"We've got some big boys up front," said Lebron, who joined them as a blocker last week and who also helped with one of his best punts of the season. "When we get a push, we're pretty hard to defend."
Riverton Parke's youth program is starting to turn out some talented players, and its junior high teams are starting to have success.
"We really hope we're building excitement [among future Panthers]," Lebron said. "Get more kids out [for football], get more kids in the weight room." And a win Friday night would probably help keep building that excitement.
"I think [the success so far] shows that no matter how many people doubt us, if our team believes we can go as far as we want," Hazzard said. "We want to make it farther than what we have. We need to play our game, with no mistakes, and have a good week of practice."
"This is huge for our program," Sanders said. "When these seniors were freshmen, their goal was to win a sectional. We want to run the football, be physical, and give good effort. And we've got to execute."
