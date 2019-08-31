Visiting Riverton Parke bounced back from an opening loss to stun Fountain Central 22-20 in Wabash River Conference high school football Friday night.
After overcoming a 12-8 deficit with two touchdowns, the Panthers gave up a kickoff return for a score by Gabe Riley of the Mustangs that cut the lead to two points, but hung on for their first win over Fountain Central since 2005.
Brandon Hazzard had 170 yards rushing, 24 yards receiving, two touchdowns and 14 tackles to pace Riverton Parke, 1-1 overall and in the WRC. Fountain Central is 0-2 and 0-1.
I I I
In other Friday night games:
• Evansville Memorial 24, Northview 0 — At Brazil, the host Knights continued to play strong defense but couldn't christen their new artificial turf with a victory.
It was the second straight scoreless outing for Northview, which begins Western Indiana Conference play this coming week. Memorial, the 2018 Class 3A state runner-up, is 2-0.
• North Daviess 28, North Central 0 — At Farmersburg, the much improved Cougars improved to 2-0 overall and won their first Southwest Conference game.
North Central (0-2, 0-1) will take on undefeated Parke Heritage this coming week.
• North Vermillion 42, South Vermillion 28 — At Clinton, the 2-0 Falcons are ranked third in Class A and kept pace with the leader with their Wabash River Conference victory.
They will take a 1-0 league mark into their game with winless Covington this coming Friday, while the Wildcats (1-1, 1-1) take on Riverton Parke.
• Parke Heritage 60, Covington 24 — At Covington, the high-scoring Wolves improved to 2-0 overall and in WRC games with the victory.
They are ranked eighth in Class A and will put their ranking and record on the line against North Central while Covington (0-2, 0-2) takes on another unbeaten foe at North Vermillion.
I I I
In Illinois games:
• Marshall 28, Lawrenceville 16 — At Marshall, Luke Cook passed for 220 yards and three touchdowns and John Siverly rushed for 125 yards and a score as the Lions opened with a Little Illini Conference victory.
Lance Rees caught seven passes for 130 yards and one score and Jacob Shaffner had three catches for 90 yards and the other two scores.
• Paris 13, Newton 12 — At Paris, the Tigers took a 13-0 halftime lead with two second-quarter touchdowns, then had to hold off the Eagles the rest of the way.
Paris outgained Newton 323-173.
• Olney 19, Casey 14 — At Olney, the visiting Warriors suffered two costly interceptions, one returned for a score and one in the end zone on the final play of the game, in a Little Illini Conference heartbreaker.
Aden Brenton passed for 134 yards and Storm Washburn rushed for 92 for Casey.
• Warrensburg-Latham 21, Robinson 20, OT — At Warrensburg, the Maroons' heartbreaker was at least of the nonconference variety in an encouraging opener against a traditional powerhouse.
• Farmer City (Blue Ridge) 44, Martinsville 20 — At Farmer City, the Bluestreaks dropped their opener despite 102 yards rushing by Carlos Herrera and 74 by Vinnie Herrera.
• Macon (Meridian) 60, OPH 8 — At Palestine, the visitors scored their highest point total since 1999 as Oblong-Palestine-Hutsonville suffered a season-opening loss.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.