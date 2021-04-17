With first place in Wabash River Conference baseball on the line Saturday, it was visiting Seeger that came up with outstanding pitching performances to sweep a doubleheader at Riverton Parke by scores of 5-0 and 10-0.
"Those pitchers [Nick Turner and Khal Stephen] just dominated us," coach Charlie Martin of the Panthers said after the five-inning second game.
Riverton Parke hitters had spent time in the batting cage with the pitching machine set as high as it would go in preparation for Stephen, a Purdue signee who was clocked at 89 miles per hour by a scout on hand for Saturday's second game.
But Stephen pitches the second game of doubleheaders — Martin said the Seeger pitcher doesn't like to play defense after he's been on the mound — and Turner's assortment of off-speed pitches dazzled the Panthers in Saturday's opener.
RP had some good swings against Stephen early in the nightcap, including a two-out threat in the first inning when Peyton Robins walked and Derek Lebron singled him to third, and Panther pitcher C.J. O'Dell got through the first two innings on just 16 pitches.
But the Panther defense faltered in the third inning — and again in the fourth and fifth — and Stephen retired the last 13 Panther batters he faced.
Drew Holland, the ninth batter in the Seeger order, led off the third with a double off the fence in right-center and was bunted to third by Nathan Smith. Turner's grounder was going to score Holland anyway, but a Panther infielder threw late to home and both runners were safe. As the inning continued, the Panthers threw home late again on another unsuccessful fielder's choice and also failed to cover a base when an out would have been easy to get, and with all that help the Patriots were able to score five times.
"Our pitchers threw well enough to keep us in the games," Martin said later, "but we didn't play well behind them."
Riverton Parke committed three errors in a four-run fourth inning for Seeger, batting last in the second game, and another miscue led to the 10th run being scored in the fifth for the walkoff.
Lebron had been matched up on the mound with Turner in Saturday's first game and did well except for three pitches: a solo homer by Stephen in the third, a two-run homer by Jace Ware in the sixth and another two-run blast by Cade Walker in the seventh.
Riverton Parke got three hits off Turner, singles by Pierson Barnes, Derron Hazzard and Spencer Rickard.
The Panthers are young, with only three seniors on this year's roster and six players graduated from the 2019 team that reached the regionals and the 2020 team that was positioned for a potentially long postseason run, and Saturday's losses were the first in conference play for the 2021 Panthers. That was no consolation to their coach.
"Everybody is [young]," Martin said. "We just got beat by a better team, in every phase of the game."
Second game
RIVERTON PARKE (AB-R-H-RBI) — Collings cf-p 2-0-0-0, Barnes c 2-0-0-0, Robins ss 1-0-0-0, Lebron dh 2-0-1-0, Lowry rf 0-0-0-0, Hazzard lf-cf 2-0-0-0, Uselman 2b 2-0-0-0, O'Dell p 2-0-0-0, Gilbert lf 0-0-0-0, Allee 1b 1-0-0-0, Rickard ph-1b 1-0-0-0, Todd 3b 1-0-0-0. Totals 16-0-1-0.
SEEGER (AB-R-H-RBI) — Smith cf 3-1-1-0, Turner c 4-2-2-2, K.Stephen p 2-2-1-1, Walker 3b 3-1-1-1, Hennessey 2b 3-2-1-0, Sprague 1b 3-0-2-2, Edwards rf 3-0-1-1, Ware dh 3-0-0-0, C.Holland ss 0-0-0-0, D.Holland lf 3-2-1-0. Totals 27-10-10-7.
Riverton Parke=000=00=—=0
Seeger=005=41=—=10
One out when 10th run scored.
E — Barnes 2, Allee, Todd, Robins. LOB — RP 2, Seeger 6. 2B — K.Stephen, D.Holland. SB — Walker, N.Stephen (courtesy runner). SH — Smith.
Riverton Parke=IP=H=R=ER=BB=SO
O'Dell (L)=4=9=9=5=1=2
Collings=0.1=1=1=0=0=0
WP — O'Dell, Collings. T — 1:23.
First game
Seeger=001=002=2=—=5=6=1
Riverton Parke=000=000=0=—=0=3=2
W — Turner. L — Lebron. HR — K.Stephen, Ware, Walker.
Next — Riverton Parke (6-4, 4-2 WRC) plays Wednesday at Terre Haute South. Seeger is 5-3 and 4-0.
