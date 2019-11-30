Even though it was just the second-place game in a three-team round-robin affair, the Riverton Parke boys were impressive in a high school basketball game Saturday night.
They might have to defer bragging rights in the school hallways Monday to their female counterparts, however, because the Panther girls picked up a pair of one-sided wins to take their championship at the 2019 RPHS Basketball Tournament.
Riverton Parke beat Eminence 60-18 and Providence Cristo Rey 53-24 in the girls tournament. PCR beat Eminence 31-23.
The Providence Cristo Rey boys blitzed through the other half of the competition, downing South Newton 74-37 and the host Panthers 76-44 before the Panther boys finished off the proceedings with a 60-36 win over South Newton.
"Cristo Rey is really good," Riverton Parke boys coach Mitch Simmons said at the end of the evening, "a top-five or maybe top-10 team in Class A by the end of the season. It was a great early-season opportunity for us."
The Panthers had gotten through the full-court press put on them by the Indianapolis visitors in the first half, trailing just 22-20 after a quarter and 35-30 just past the midpoint of the second period. When the Wolves went to half-court defense, however, the Panthers managed just 12 second-half points.
The finale of the six-game day was a little more fun for the host team. Runs of 7-0 and 9-0 gave Riverton Parke early leads of 7-2 and 16-6, and a 7-0 burst early in the second quarter made it 27-12. The Rebels never again got closer than 13.
Brandon Hazzard led Panther scoring against PCR with 16 points, and in the second game he had 10 points but added 11 assists and six steals.
The Panthers who, as Simmons joked later, "look better getting off the bus this year," have size and physicality that they haven't had in recent seasons, and can bring muscular 6-foot-3 Garrett Lawson off the bench. Lawson had 16 points to lead all scorers against South Newton, while 6-4 Logan Harrison grabbed a game-high 10 rebounds.
"This is a little different," Simmons admitted. "We're an old team that can play five seniors along with three juniors . . . we've never been in a position to have 18-year-olds get most of our minutes."
Derek Cleghorn has the opposite situation with his Riverton Parke girls team, but his primarily frosh-soph lineup had by far its most enjoyable day so far this season.
Freshman Bailey Duke had a triple-double with 19 points, 11 rebounds and 10 steals against Eminence, with freshman Macey Barnes and sophomore Kaylee Mathas scoring nine points each. Mathas led with 11 points against PCR, while Duke had eight rebounds and five steals and Barnes had six steals.
"Hopefully this builds some confidence," Cleghorn said. "We've played some tough games and the season didn't start like we wanted, but I hope this sets a path for the future."
RIVERTON PARKE (60) — Hazzard 5-13 0-0 10, Atkinson 3-7 0-0 6, Harrison 3-6 0-0 6, Hopton 1-5 0-0 3, Barnes 3-6 0-0 7, Lawson 7-9 0-0 16, Gilstrap 3-6 0-0 8, Bolenbaugh 2-3 0-0 4, Allen 0-0 0-0 0, Harkrider 0-0 0-0 0, Mullinix 0-1 0-0 0, Duke 0-0 0-0 0, Hurtt 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-56 FG, 0-0 FT, 60 TP.
SOUTH NEWTON (36) — C.Sammons 6-11 0-2 12, Berenda 4-7 0-0 8, Miller 3-10 1-1 7, Welsh 0-6 5-5 5, Cruz 1-6 0-0 2, Smart 1-3 0-0 2, Bishop 0-0 0-2 0, Clifford 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 15-43 FG, 6-10 FT, 36 TP.
Riverton Parke=20=14=10=16=—=60
South Newton=8=11=8=9=—=36
3-point shooting — RP 6-16 (Lawson 2-4, Gilstrap 2-4, Barnes 1-2, Hopton 1-3, Hazzard 0-1, Bolenbaugh 0-1, Mullinix 0-1), SN 0-6 (Smart 0-1, Cruz 0-2, Miller 0-3). Total fouls — RP 9, SN 3. Fouled out — none. Technical fouls — Allen, Bishop. Turnovers — RP 15, SN 18. Rebounds — RP 33 (Harrison 10, Hopton 5, Hazzard 3, Atkinson 3, Gilstrap 3, Lawson 2, Bolenbaugh 2, Barnes, Team 4), SN 28 (C.Sammons 9). Assists — RP 19 (Hazzard 11, Hopton 4, Harrison 2, Atkinson, Barnes), SN 9 (C.Sammons 2, Miller 2, Welsh 2, Cruz 2). Steals — RP 15 (Hazzard 6, Barnes 3, Hopton 2, Bolenbaugh 2, Harrison, Gilstrap), SN 6 (Berenda 2). Blocks — RP 3 (Harrison 3), SN 3 (C.Sammons, Berenda, Miller).
Other boys scores — Providence Cristo Rey 74, South Newton 37; Providence Cristo Rey 76, Riverton Parke 44.
Next — Riverton Parke (1-1) plays South Vermillion on Friday in the Banks of the Wabash Tournament at Turkey Run Middle School. Providence Cristo Rey (3-0) hosts Indianapolis Washington on Wednesday. South Newton (0-2) hosts Seeger on Friday.
Girls scores — Riverton Parke 60, Eminence 18; Providence Cristo Rey 31, Eminence 23; Riverton Parke 53, Providence Cristo Rey 24.
Next — Riverton Parke (2-5) plays Thursday at Clay City. Providence Cristo Rey (4-3) and Eminence (1-7) play Tuesday at Eminence.
