Flexibility is going to be the key this winter, both high school athletic directors and high school officials have indicated in conversations during the past week.
With the COVID-19 pandemic creating schedule changes virtually every day, the ADs are enduring what they would in a rainy spring, or worse. And basketball officials used to having their seasons planned ahead of time are having to make unprecedented adjustments.
“It’s very trying,” said Bryce Barton, who is both a basketball official and the athletic director at Crawfordsville High School. “Most people in our position want to be in control, super organized . . . no two days are the same. Nothing is set in stone.”
“You’re taking it week by week, just trying to get to the next game,” said Heath Hayes, a local official who — ideally — tries to schedule his officiating to be able to watch games played by his son and daughter. “You have to be more patient and go with the flow. If you don’t, you’ll drive yourself crazy.”
“I feel bad for [the officials],” said Terre Haute South athletic director Ed Jarvis. “Our coaches want every game they can get [to the point of scheduling new games whenever an opponent becomes available], and those [officials] have got to be ready.”
Which, in most cases, they have been. That’s been one bright spot for some athletic directors.
“With so many cancellations, there are a lot of officials looking for games too,” noted Linton athletic director Charlie Karazsia, whose girls basketball team had an opponent cancel a game; found another opponent for that night, only to have that team also have to back out; and finally found a third opponent for the same night.
“We haven’t had any issues [finding officials], but we’ve only had one girls game so far,” said West Vigo athletic director Kenny Pearson, a few days before the Viking boys opened their home season. “Mike Stoffers handles [our scheduling of referees], but it seems [officials] are more willing to take more games now.”
“So far we’ve done really well as far as getting [officials],” Terre Haute North athletic director Kris Painter agreed.
Games with limited or no fans are an adjustment to officials too.
“The atmosphere has definitely changed a lot,” said Aaron Selby, who was on a crew with Barton and Hayes recently. “No bands, no cheerleaders . . . it’s like we’re officiating a practice.”
“It’s different not having as many fans,” said local official Tom McIntyre. “With less fans, you can hear the yelling [from the sidelines] a little better.”
“There’s less interaction between coaches and officials,” Barton added. “Masks have slowed the coaches down; they’re not as willing to yell and we’re less willing to get in their space [to explain a call].”
Those limited fans pose another problem for the athletic directors, however: how do they pay the officials? The old rule of making enough at the gate to do so each game isn’t working right now, particularly in Vigo County.
“We’re looking at some things we can do,” said Jarvis, who has rearranged some of his contracts to play road games this year (including South’s boys game Saturday that’s now at Mooresville, with the Pioneers now returning to South next season).
“Obviously we’re anxious to get people back in the stands,” said Painter. “Right now we’re relying on what we made in the fall [when limited attendance was allowed and concession stands were open].”
And while officials have been easy to find so far this winter, that might not always be the case. Some officials have left the profession for this year, some for good.
“From [our officials association] we’ve lost at least five,” Selby said, “and others have opted out for this year.”
“Gary Hamilton, who does our scheduling for the [Wabash Valley Classic] said he’d lost about 20 this year,” Jarvis said, “and at least one of our veteran football crews stopped working.”
The officials still working are happy to be doing so, though.
“We have to appreciate what we have,” said Hayes. “I’m just thankful we’re playing.”
