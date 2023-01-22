Sectional pairings were announced Sunday evening for the Indiana High School Athletic Association’s 48th annual girls basketball state tournament.
Wabash Valley teams in the Tribune-Star coverage area will compete in six different tournaments covering all four enrollment classifications.
In Class 4A, Terre Haute South will be the host for a five-team event which includes Terre Haute North, Plainfield, Avon and Brownsburg.
North will open the tourney on Tuesday against Plainfield, which edged the Patriots 42-39 just before Christmas. South drew a first-round bye and will meet Avon in the semifinal round. The Orioles beat South 69-28 in mid-November.
Brownsburg has the only winning record in the field.
In Class 3A, No. 4-ranked Indian Creek appears to be the consensus favorite after posting a 21-1 record so far this season and winning the Western Indiana Conference championship. The seven-team field consists of five other WIC teams and South Vermillion.
Northview has the field’s second-best record at 14-8, and is led by senior Audri Spencer – the state’s 48th-leading scorer with 18.5 points per game.
In Class 2A, Greencastle appears to be the favorite in the seven-team tournament the Tiger Cubs will host at McAnally Center. The 17-4 Tiger Cubs, paced by one of the state’s top scorers in senior Gloria Brewer (fourth with 25.7 ppg), have beaten every sectional opponent except Southmont. Parke Heritage is also 6-1 against the sectional field, with its only loss coming by 24 points to Greencastle.
Emma Simpson of the Wolves ranks 33rd in the state in scoring with 19.8 points per game.
Another 2A sectional featuring Wabash Valley area teams will be played at Eastern Greene, with six of the eight teams sporting double-digit win totals. Leading that list are No. 2-ranked North Knox and No. 9-ranked Linton (16-3), which would meet in Friday’s second semifinal game if they win their openers.
In Class 1A, Bloomfield hosts a seven-team tourney in which first-night opponents North Central (17-4) and Shakamak (12-8) have the only winning records in the field.
Another 1A sectional featuring a Wabash Valley team is at Attica, where North Vermillion is part of a six-team field. Half of the teams in the field have winning records, paced by Faith Christian at 17-3. Trinity Wilburn of Faith Christian is the state’s 21st-leading scorer with 21.2 points per game.
One other team worth noting is Class 1A No. 3-ranked Caston (19-1), which suffered its first loss of the season this week to North Miami. The Comets, coached by long-time Riverton Parke coach Josh Douglass, have the only winning record in the Tri-County Sectional.
Action begins on January 31 at most sites, with championship games set for February 4.
CLASS 4A At Terre Haute South Tuesday, Jan. 31
7 p.m. – Plainfield (6-15) vs. Terre Haute North (10-13)
Friday, Feb. 3
6 p.m. – Terre Haute South (7-14) vs. Avon (9-11)
7:30 p.m. – Brownsburg (14-8) vs. Plainfield-Terre Haute North winner
Saturday, Feb. 4
7:30 p.m. – Friday’s winners in championship
CLASS 3A At Owen Valley Tuesday, Jan. 31
7 p.m. – South Vermillion (0-20) vs. Brown County (11-9)
Wednesday, Feb. 1
6 p.m. – West Vigo (7-14) vs. Edgewood (3-16)
7:30 p.m. – No. 4 Indian Creek (21-1) vs. Owen Valley (10-13)
Friday, Feb. 3
6 p.m. – Northview (14-8) vs. South Vermillion-Brown County winner
7:30 p.m. – West Vigo-Edgewood winner vs. Indian Creek-Owen Valley winner
Saturday, Feb. 4
7:30 p.m. – Friday’s winners in championship
CLASS 2A At Eastern Greene Tuesday, Jan. 31
6 p.m. – Paoli (13-10) vs. North Daviess (6-13)
7:30 p.m. – Sullivan (14-8) vs. South Knox (16-6)
Wednesday, Feb. 1
6 p.m. – No. 9 Linton (16-3) vs. Eastern Greene (16-6)
7:30 p.m. – No. 2 North Knox (21-1) vs. Mitchell (4-16)
Friday, Feb. 3
6 p.m. – Paoli-North Daviess winner vs. Sullivan-South Knox winner
7:30 p.m. – Linton-Eastern Greene winner vs. North Knox-Mitchell winner
Saturday, Feb. 4
7:30 p.m. – Friday’s winners in championship
At Greencastle Tuesday, Jan. 31
7 p.m. – Southmont (10-9) vs. Greencastle (17-4)
Wednesday, Feb. 1
6 p.m. – South Putnam (7-14) vs. Riverton Parke (9-9)
7:30 p.m. – Parke Heritage (16-5) vs. North Putnam (10-11)
Friday, Feb. 3
6 p.m. – Cloverdale (1-20) vs. Southmont-Greencastle winner
7:30 p.m. – South Putnam-Riverton Parke winner vs. Parke Heritage-North Putnam winner
Saturday, Feb. 4
7 p.m. – Friday’s winners in championship
CLASS 1A At Bloomfield Tuesday, Jan. 31
7 p.m. – North Central (17-4) vs. Shakamak (12-8)
Wednesday, Feb. 1
6 p.m. – Bloomfield (9-14) vs. Lighthouse Christian (5-13)
7:30 p.m. – White River Valley (9-11) vs. Clay City (6-15)
Friday, Feb. 3
6 p.m. – Dugger Union (7-13) vs. North Central-Shakamak winner
7:30 p.m. – Bloomfield-Lighthouse Christian winner vs. White River Valley-Clay City winner
Saturday, Feb. 4
7:30 p.m. – Friday’s winners in championship
At Attica Tuesday, Jan. 31
6 p.m. – Clinton Central (16-5) vs. Faith Christian (17-3)
7:30 p.m. – North Vermillion (9-12) vs. Fountain Central (9-11)
Friday, Feb. 3
6 p.m. – Attica (6-11) vs. Clinton Central-Faith Christian winner
7:30 p.m. – Rossville (13-9) vs. North Vermillion-Fountain Central winner
Saturday, Feb. 4
7 p.m. – Friday’s winners in championship
