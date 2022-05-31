Unless a global pandemic wipes out the entire high school baseball season, like it did in 2020, you can almost always count on Shakamak winning a sectional championship.
Monday night was no exception as the Lakers used a pair of six-run innings to turn a close game into a 14-3 six-inning rout over White River Valley for the Class A Shakamak Sectional crown. This was the 27th sectional title for the Lakers since 1971.
Shakamak (14-13) also hopes to make its ninth trip to the IHSAA baseball state finals and its second in a row, but Saturday's Morristown Regional must be dealt with before thinking about that.
On Monday, WRV pitcher Parker Stone struck out five Shakamak batters through the first two innings, then he was forced to leave with an injury early in the third. With Shakamak freshman Owen Cox on second base, designated-hitter Luke Cornelius greeted reliever Tristan Crutchfield with a line-drive single to center field that plated Cox.
Crutchfield avoided further damage with the bases loaded in the third and the Wolverines had to be feeling pretty good about themselves, considering they entered Monday's clash with a record well below .500.
In the top of the fourth, Shakamak — assigned the "visitors" role on the scoreboard — erupted for its first six-running inning to pad its cushion to 7-0. Highlights from that outburst included a two-run homer to left-center field by young Cox and a two-run single by Linden Jenkins, not to mention four walks and a hit batsman. Jenkins, by the way, delivered two singles in that inning.
"That [home run by Cox] kinda triggered everything for us and it kinda escalated from there," Shakamak coach Jeremy Yeryar said afterward. "It was kind of a slow start with Parker Stone pitching for them. That kid was just dealing it up there. He was throwing a beautiful game [before his injury sidelined him]."
White River Valley tallied all three of its runs in the bottom of the fourth to pull within 7-3. A Crutchfield single followed by a pair of walks, an RBI hit-by-pitch taken by Eli Crites and an RBI walk from Hayden Cunningham caused Shakamak coach Jeremy Yeryar to replace starting pitcher Oscar Pegg with Jaxon Cox, who issued an RBI walk to Dalton Fulford before coaxing the third out on a flyball.
Owen Cox doubled to open the fifth and later came home on a sacrifice fly by Riley Huckaby to boost the Lakers' advantage to 8-3.
After Jaxon Cox held WRV scoreless in the bottom of the fifth . . . you guessed it, Shakamak scored six runs again. This time, they all came with two outs and the bases loaded. The key hit was a two-run single by Huckaby.
When Jaxon Cox retired the Wolverines one-two-three in the bottom of the sixth, the 10-run rule was enforced and Shakamak players from the field and dugout piled onto their pitcher to celebrate another sectional victory.
Now it's time for the young Lakers — Pegg and Carson Jernigan are the only seniors — to look ahead to Rising Sun, their regional semifinal opponent Saturday morning at Morristown.
"We just gotta go be us and play our game," Yeryar emphasized. "And whatever's gonna happen is gonna happen."
